health deductions also for these products

The Revenue Agency announces that Italians will be able to deduct the most common pharmacy expenses for some products that are not drugs

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed many habits of Italians, first of all that of wearing personal protective equipment, that is the masks. This involves an extra expense for Italian families: for a family of 4 people can get to spend about a thousand euros on masks a month.

The cost of the masks must then be added to cost of tampons: whether they are antigenic or molecular, these too have an important cost which, added to that of the masks, weighs even more on the family budget.

Revenue Agency, deductions also for masks and tampons

The government, aware of the numerous expenses that Italian families are incurring in the middle of the pandemic, has foreseen some concessions to meet the latter. This year the expenses of the dentist, the ophthalmologist or those who take the children to the speech therapist for long periods will be deductible from personal income tax to the extent of 19%. As for masks and tampons, the Revenue Agency has decided to reimburse the most common costs in pharmacies for some products that are not drugs.

The Revenue Agency, through a press release, explains that the masks they can be deducted but only if they satisfy certain requirements. The purchase of masks for personal protection can be deducted in the measure of 19% in declaration if it concerns medical devices with CE marking. It will be necessary to verify that in the receipt or invoice the person who bears the expense is indicated, as well as the compliance of the device.

In addition, the receipt or invoice must include the AD code which indicates the expenses related to the purchase or rental of medical devices with CE marking. For devices not included in the list, the attestation of compliance with European legislation will suffice. The deduction is equal to 19% of the excess part 129.11 euros.

From the medical expenses it will be possible to deduct, then, also the tampons. In this case, in order to obtain the deduction, the swabs must be performed at pharmacies or laboratories accredited with the SSN, the related expenses can be deducted even if paid in cash. If not, it is necessary that i payments are traceable.