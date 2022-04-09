Health designs a system to assign destination

The Regional Health Management has started the destination assignment to the 1,130 specialist graduates who have passed the selective process convened in 2020 for access to the condition of permanent statutory staff of the Castilla y León Health Servicein a total of 40 medical specialties.

The novelty is that a new telematic procedure centralized allocation of destinations that has begun with 96 places, of which 89 have been allocated, which aims to streamline the entire process, make it more transparent and offer greater certainty to professionals, that from the first moment they choose the destination they want from those available.

This new destination assignment system, designed by the Regional Health Management, has had, according to Board sources, the approval of the Sanitary Sector Tablewhich agreed to start processing this year using this formula, although the specialty of Family and Community Medicine will not enterwhose process had already begun through the traditional route and which will do so from the next place assignments.