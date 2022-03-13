Health does not report daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time since December

The Health Department did not report this Sunday new deaths from COVID-19 in his daily report, something that had not happened since December 20, 2021.

“Today we woke up with good news, zero in the report of deaths from COVID-19. Since December 20, 0 deaths were not reported in a report. We continue”, said the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado.

In this way, the total number of victims attributed to the pandemic since its start in March 2020 remained at 4,150. In addition, so far in 2022, 831 deaths have been registered, most of them in January (607).

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

69 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 550,370 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

of a population of 550,370 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 50 people deaths vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,282,533 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

(partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,282,533 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 23 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,360,791 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, Health reported 40 people hospitalized for COVID-19the lowest total since the second week of December 2021.

According to the data file in the Health BioPortalin Puerto Rico, no less than 40 hospitalizations had been registered since December 12, 2021, when the figure rose to 34. The next day, December 13, the total was 50.

The wave caused by the variant omicron This line rose to 936, a total that was divided last January 15 into 866 adult and 70 pediatric cases.

On this occasion, the 40 hospitalized are divided into 37 adults and three pediatric cases, according to a Health tweet. Seven adults are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and connected to a ventilator.

On March 13, 2020, the first three positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were confirmed on the island. That led to the then governor Wanda Vazquez Garced to impose a curfew two days later and a partial closure of shops.

The first confirmed infections were those of a 68-year-old Italian tourist, who presented symptoms upon arrival on the island aboard the Costa Luminosa cruise ship; her husband, 70 years old; and a 72-year-old man, admitted to the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital.

Meanwhile, the preliminary positivity rate – updated at noon – amounts to 4.05%. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this line be less than 5%, while experts on the island recommend 3%.

The average number of confirmed cases – in a seven-day period – amounts to 56, while the average number of probable cases is 98.

Regarding vaccination, 2,935,539 eligible persons aged 5 years and older (95.4%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,643,324 (85.9%) have completed the dose series.

To date, 163,610 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received a dose of the vaccine Pfizer. In addition, 1,360,791 people aged 12 years or older have the booster dose, out of a population of 2,343,639 eligible to receive it (58.1%).

“By inoculating yourself with your corresponding doses, you reduce the risk of getting seriously ill,” said Salud.

The Pfizer booster is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with modern they must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson they can receive the booster two months after the single dose.