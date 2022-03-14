Health does not report new deaths from COVID-19 for the second consecutive day

For the second consecutive day, the Health Department did not report today, Monday, new deaths from COVID-19 in the daily report.

In this way, the total number of deaths on the island since the emergency began in March 2020 remains at 4,150.

The agency had not published a daily report without deaths since December 20, 2021, reported yesterday, Sunday, the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado.

So far in 2022, 831 deaths have been registered, most of them in January (607). At the moment, the island averages one death per day.

On the other hand, the number of hospitalized for the virus stood at 44, which is four more patients than yesterday. The total is divided into 40 adult and four pediatric cases.

The wave caused by the variant omicron This line rose to 936, a total that was divided last January 15 into 866 adult and 70 pediatric cases.

Meanwhile, the preliminary positivity rate, shared by Health, amounts to 3.98%. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this line be less than 5%, while experts on the island recommend 3%.

“Keeping up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination offers most people a high level of protection,” shared Health in a tweet.

The reinforcement of Pfizer it is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with modern they must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson they can receive the booster two months after the single dose.

On March 13, 2020, the first three positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were confirmed on the island. That led to the then governor Wanda Vazquez Garced to impose a curfew two days later and a partial closure of shops.