health effects

A medicinal cannabis preparation.

The oral medical cannabis is safe and well tolerated over a sustained period of time over a wide range of patients with different pathologies and an excessive consumption of drugs who had not received prior treatment with this substance. This is the main conclusion of a study published on the preprint platform MedRxivshowing an improvement “very significant” in all clinical outcomes of these patients over two years.

This analysis, led by Alistair W VickeryAssociate Clinical Professor at the University of Western Australia School of Medicine, was attended by a total of 3,961 patients, with a mean age of 56 years, with multimorbidity and polymedicated. The clinical indications expressed by the participants were chronic pain (71.9 percent), psychiatric (15.4 percent), neurological (2.1 percent) and other diagnoses (10.7 percent).

The median total oral daily dose was 10 mg for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 22.5 mg for cannabidiol (CBD), which was administered over two years. The mean number of concomitant medications did not change significantly during this time.



Medical cannabis and “significant” improvements

Treatment-related adverse events occurred in 37.3 percent of patients and were mild. Among them, dry mouth (79.9 percent) and dizziness (68.2 percent). However, less than 2 percent experienced serious side effects.

According to the study, the participants maintained “highly significant” improvements in all outcomes for more than two years. From the global clinical impression and the interference and pain severityto other parameters related to the physical function and the emotional well-being.

Regarding mental health, the patients saw their levels of depression (24.5 percent), anxiety (25.5 percent), stress (27.7 percent) and insomnia (35 percent).



Regulation of the use of medicinal cannabis in Spain

On June 27, the Health Commission of Congress gave the green light to the opinion for the regulation of the use of medicinal cannabis for therapeutic purposes. As stated in the report, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) has a period of six months, from that date, to collect these recommendations and allow the availability in the pharmaceutical market of extracts or standardized preparations of cannabis.

The text proposes a cannabis regulation model that focuses on hospital pharmacy services, which will be the ones to prepare “master formulas based on standardized cannabis extracts or preparations for direct use in certain cases, ensuring their stability and uniformity “.

Specifically, the Aemps document establishes that these preparations should be delivered “from the pharmacy network of the health systempreferably in hospital pharmacies and exploring the alternative of community pharmacies that may qualify”.