Health eliminates quarantines for Covid positives who are asymptomatic | Economy

Spain relaxes measures against Covid. Starting next Monday, March 28, those positive for coronavirus who are asymptomatic will not have to quarantine, as approved this Tuesday by the Public Health Commission in the new Surveillance and Control Strategy against Covid-19.

Isolation, according to this measure, will be reserved for serious cases and the vulnerable population. For this reason, the health personnel will be in charge of imposing quarantines on patients according to the level of risk of each one.

Yes, it will continue to be mandatory in nursing homes and hospitals, regardless of symptoms, although in these cases the quarantines will last five days and will end after 24 hours without the patient presenting symptoms.

This measure is one of the steps in the path of the Ministry of Health to “flu” the coronavirus, to thus enter the phase of living daily with the virus without having to paralyze activities as during the outbreaks of each of the waves of previous infections.

The passage of this Tuesday takes place on a day in which the accumulated incidence of the coronavirus has dropped 10 points, to 436 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.