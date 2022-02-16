Health Emilia Romagna, unbridgeable clash between Donini and Petropulacos – Politics

Bologna, 15 February – The clash between thecouncilor for health ofEmilia-Romagna, Raffaele Doniniand the general manager of the Department Lycia Petropulacos, after days of controversy, it also arrives in the building of the Legislative Assembly. This morning, in one Health Policy Commission which he recorded several moments of tension and embarrassmentthe commissioner Donini explained the story, taking the floor after various statements by the manager in recent days.

Donini: “Attitude of hysteria and conflict”

The commissioner has retraced, in detail, the history of suspension of daily anti-Covid screening to the healthcare personnel, communicated to the Ausl in a letter from the director. Suspension that triggered the ire of the unions for not having been consulted. “I knew downstream only of this transmission of letters and of the disappointment on a choice that it had not been concerted“, denounces Donini who did not spare harsh judgments on the director, defining” her attitude of great hysteria and conflict, incompatible with the role of the general manager “and referring to the principles of realpolitik:” Open a public controversy against us towards the Region and the council that appointed you without drawing the necessary consequences is beyond logic, all the more so in this moment of pandemic emergency – he commented -. Public polemics hurt and you cannot exchange a fight with an aggression “.









Covid screening suspended for health professionals

Donini began his reconstruction of the facts, in commission, declaring: “I feel the most absolute tranquility, anchored to the principles of good administration and good faith and I only wanted to discuss the need for continue to screen healthcare personnel“. “You can also be a manager who considers it a boast not to coordinate technical choices with institutional, political and trade union sites – he said, referring to the official -, but I have a story that is completely different: I prefer to have one more meeting than one less, I prefer sharing to imposition and confrontation with the destructive element of a communication of authority “. Hence Donini’s choice of “suspend that decision and promote a confrontation“, also supported by the opinions collected among colleagues from other Regionsthe. “A councilor with common sense – he explains – asks to suspend the decision, promote a discussion and listen to the reasons of others, arriving at a sharing, as broad as possible”.









Petropulacus and the exit from the scene

However – Donini closes the question – “we will take on all the necessary actions to overcome this impasse” and reports: “Petropulacos he had already offered his resignation last fall“, due to the budgetary difficulties of regional health in the light of the Covid expenses. “It is clear that one does not abandon ship in difficulties – he adds – but it is equally clear that the Region cannot be prevented from thinking in a perspective way”.

The administration, in fact, had foreshadowed a reorganization the direction of the councilorship, a project that would have led – Donini argues – “to a cause-effect reaction, disproportionate and irresponsible” by Petropulacos. Donini also insisted on the necessary “attitude of the technical structure and the political part to listening, humility and the ability to mediate “. “Abandon any attitude of arrogance and self-referentiality“he urged.

Opposition to the attack

The fracture within the councilorship has created tensions also in today’s session of the Health Commission, with theopposition that has risen on the barricades. One was scheduled this morning relation of the Department on ‘First indications on the 2022 programming for the companies of the regional health service’.









But the commissioner Donini sent a letter for ask for referral of that topic, given the pending discussion with the Government and the “ongoing interaction” with the trade unions. Request that aroused the ire of the Northern League Daniele Marchetti, vice president of the Health Commissionwho asked for a vote on the postponement, because – he said – “it would be necessary to give answers to citizens, who do not arrive because of the unworthy disagreements within the councilorship to Health “.

He also attacks the leader of the Carroccio, Matteo Rancan: “What is more serious is that the quarrel between the commissioner Raffaele Donini and the general executive Petropulacos is causing delays in scheduling regional health care. Likewise serious is the silence of the governor Stefano Bonaccini with respect to the ongoing controversy “.

Rancan let himself go for even a moment of strong nervousness to the detriment of the Vice-President of the Legislative Assembly, Ottavia Soncinithat she accused aloud of wanting to shut him down.









La dem Maletti: “An unpleasant fact”

Agree on the postponement of the report, however, the dem Francesca Maletti, vice president of Health Commission. “It is essential to ask for coverage of the Covid expenses. If we have hope that some of these will be covered, it is welcome to wait a week or 15 days for more concrete information “he explained, not exempting, however, from expressing annoyance for the news on the clash in the councilorship” which must not interfere with the guarantee of good health in Emilia-Romagnawhere the companies continue to continue, despite this unpleasant and in some ways serious fact “.

Eventually the report was postponed by a majority, but others arrived during the session arrows of the opposition. “As Fdi we are really embarrassed by what is happening and not very interested, while you pull your hair who thinks of health?” she attacked Marco Lisei, number one in the Legislative Assembly of the Melonians.

There leader of the Democratic Party, Marcella Zappaterrahe tried to bring the question back to the ground of concreteness: “It must not be the press review that dictates the quality of health care – he made it clear – in these two years we have done our duty well in relation to Covid”.









Hearing of Petropulacos?

Great absent from the discussion afterwards three hours of commissionthe director of the Health sector, Lycia Petropulacos, who this morning had declared: “I was humiliated but I go on. With Donini the gap is unbridgeable, will fire me but he takes the step “. The opposition presented a formal request to be able to hear you in committee this morning, given that you were present, after Donini’s statements.

The question was put to a vote but the majority (Pd-Er Coraggiosa-Europa Verde and the Bonaccini List as president) decided no (27 votes) against the will of the opposition (Lega-FdI-FI-Rete civica) who voted to be able to hear the manager instead (17 votes). The councilor of the M5s, Slivia Piccinini, abstained.

Giancarlo Tagliaferri of Fdi and the Northern League players Rancan and Marchettthe, however, do not give up and have already filed requests for the meeting for the next sessions, while the League would even like an ad hoc session of the Legislative Assembly.







