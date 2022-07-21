Health endorses expanding the quota of foreigners in the MIR to 10%

Foreign Ministry of Health.

The Royal Decree by which the transversal training of the specialties in Health Sciences is regulated opens the door to the increase in six points of the non-community quota for access to places MIR, until now limited to four percent by regulations, and now setting the possibility of raising it to 10 percent. According to the resolution, endorsed by the Council of Ministers and published this Wednesday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), the maximum number of places that can be assigned to this group of applicants, provided they have obtained a score that allows them to obtain a place, may not exceed 10 percent of the total number of places offered for the degree Medicine. This means considerably increasing the offer reserved for these non-EU doctors who, once their residency is over, must return to their countries of origin as they do not have a residence permit.

This possibility, that of an increase in the quota reserved for non-EU doctors, collides head-on with the claims of doctors, who are in favor of restricting the quota of non-EU doctors in the MIR to prevent the flight of professionals. “The cooperation agreements aim to ensure that the professionals who come to train in Spain revert the knowledge acquired to their countries of origin to contribute to its development Sheila Fairpresident of the Young Physicians and MIR Sector of the Madrid Association of Physicians and Graduates (Amyts), who defends that this situation of brain drain collides with the needs of Spain, where professionals are needed who can be hired in the face of the wave of retirements of doctors that are predicted.

Health accepts the requests of the CCAA and includes in the RD the possibility of eliminating the cut-off mark in the MIR exam

According to a study by the Collegiate Medical Organization (WTO), 70,000 medical professionals will retire by 2028, something that could endanger the future of the health system. “Taking into account the volume of retirements, it would be necessary to rethink how resources are being planned. Not only do we have to think that we are going to lose four percent or more of the MIRbut since they are not hiring under good working conditions, even more residents will be lost”, laments the specialist, focusing on doctors who develop their professional careers abroad.

However, the RD of Specialties is more limiting in view of the cap on the quota for non-EU students for the rest of the degrees that make up the Specialized Health Training (FSE). So much so that, according to the regulations, the maximum number of places that may be assigned to non-EU citizens may not exceed three percent for Pharmacy and one percent for Nursing.



Expansion of the quota of non-community MIR

Likewise, Justo points out that the expansion of the quota should not have been the solution to cover the empty MIR places in this call and, like Tomás Cobo, president of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom), cataloged the measure implemented by the Ministry of Health of “patch”. “Expanding the quota of non-EU citizens was not the solution. The cut-off mark should have been lowered and doctors included who could later stay in our health system and, therefore, contract long-term”, emphasizes the doctor, who advocates the restriction or modification of the quota for non-EU citizens, but down.

In addition, the utility ends by cataloging “fundamental” train doctors who can subsequently be recruited under competitive working conditions with respect to the rest of the countries that make up the European Union. “It is the only way to avoid becoming trainers or a pool of doctors from other countries,” he concludes, reaffirming that it is an “obligation” of the Darias department to plan “accordingly” and see if the non-community quota is “timely” to be able to maintain the health system in the coming years.

Can the cut-off mark in the MIR exam be eliminated?

So, as it progressed Medical Writingthe Ministry of Health has added in this RD one of the most repeated claims by the autonomous communities: that of eliminating the cut-off mark in the MIR exam.

A possibility that Health has included in the text drafting article 21 under the possibility of carrying out the possibility of eliminating the cut-off note, if so needed.

“It may be required, if so determined in the corresponding call, a minimum score to pass the objective test and correctly answer a minimum number of questions that assess nuclear aspects of the degrees required to participate in the tests,” reads the text published in the BOE. A nuance with which Health accepts the requests of several autonomous communities with the aim of fighting against the desertification of MIR places.