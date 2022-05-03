Health establishes surveillance to detect cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in minors

The Department of Health established a surveillance system, as a preventive measure, to detect possible cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in the pediatric population of Puerto Rico.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported the existence of 169 cases in minors — between one month old and 16 years old — reported in 12 countries. In Puerto Rico, no case has been identified.

This surveillance requires hospitals and any health service provider to report patients with suspected disease. The initiative will make it possible to identify, quantify, monitor, intervene and follow up on potential cases.

“Preliminary, the new disease has been associated with a virus that is transmitted respiratoryly, so a preventive measure is to cover the mouth when coughing and wash hands frequently, similar to the measures we are using to prevent coronavirus. However, other potential causes continue to be identified.explained the secretary of the country’s health agency, Carlos Mellado Lopezin written statements to the press.

Likewise, he specified that the symptom detected in the cases identified globally are the inflammation of the liver, diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain and high levels of liver enzymes.

“In this effort, it is important to have the collaboration of all health providers in order to collect the necessary information that allows us to immediately identify a suspected case,” the official said in written statements to the press on Monday.

Effects, vaccines and treatments

The secretary also recalled that there are vaccines to prevent hepatitis A and B, while there is a treatment for hepatitis C.

According to information provided by the WHO, 10% of cases required a liver transplant after contracting the disease and at least one related death has been recorded.

At the moment, research points to a link between adenovirus infection, but research is still being carried out in different countries to clarify the origin of the infection that causes inflammation of the liver.

The WHO identified cases of acute hepatitis in countries such as: United Kingdom (114), Spain (13), Israel (12), United States (9), Denmark (6), Ireland (5), Holland (4), Italy (4), Norway (2), France (2), Romania (1) and Belgium (1).

The Department of Health maintained that it has shared recommendations with providers to deepen diagnostic studies in order to identify possible infectious, toxic or metabolic etiologies.

Specifically, the studies performed on the patient must include the assessment of acute viral hepatitis (hepatitis A, B, C, D and E serology), in addition to EBV, CMV and HIV.

In the current epidemiological context, respiratory viruses (Influenza A and B, Adenovirus, SARS-CoV-2) and specific gastrointestinal pathogens (proculture, identification of Adenovirus and rotavirus in feces) should be considered.

All cases with clinical suspicion of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in infants, children and adolescents must be reported to the Office of Epidemiology and Research of the Department of Health; as provided by Administrative Order 358 (https://www.salud.gov.pr/CMS/DOWNLOAD/3587), under the criteria of any disease or unusual condition or viral hepatitis (others).