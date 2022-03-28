Health experts maintain that the veto of the law of abortion for rape puts barriers and limits the access of victims to receive medical care | Policy | News

The second day of appearances in the Justice Commission of the National Assembly, to analyze the presidential veto of the law that regulates abortion in cases of rape, The observations of doctors and experts in the health area were heard, who objected to President Guillermo Lasso’s objection, since they consider that it does not focus on human rights or adhere to scientific evidence, but rather the personal judgment of the president is imposed.

The session took place on the afternoon of Monday, March 21, in which the Fernando Cornejopsychiatrist and former Deputy Minister of Public Health Governance and Surveillance; Inti Quevedo, doctor and former undersecretary of Epidemiological Surveillance; Cesar Paz y Minomedical geneticist and member of the Ecuadorian Academy of Medicine; Carina Vance, former Minister of Health and former President of the Executive Committee of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO); and Ana Lucia Martinez, general practitioner, specialist in sexual and reproductive health.

The guests focused their speeches on two topics: the requirements proposed by the Executive for a rape victim to access abortion and institutional conscientious objection in private sector hospitals.

There are three requirements that President Guillermo Lasso proposes for rape victims who want to opt for an abortion

In the veto, the president establishes that it must be meet at least one of three requirements: file a complaint, sign an affidavit and undergo a health examination –which must be certified by a doctor, where it is stated that signs of sexual assault were found–.

Refering to conscientious objection, one of the points incorporated by Lasso, allows private sector health homes can allege conscientious objection institutionally to not attend an abortion; this is prohibited for state hospitals, according to the veto.

In addition, the position of the Executive is that abortion is not a right, but it is an exception that applies to victims of rape, according to the ruling of the Constitutional Court (CC). Therefore, conscientious objection by health personnel, in this regard, would not violate any right.

Inti Quevedo presented a recent report from the World Health Organization (WHO). The document titled Safe abortion: technical and policy guidance for health systems points out that in countries where legal abortion is highly restricted or not available, “often a safe abortion has become the privilege of the rich, while low-income women have no other option but to go to unsafe providers, which cause death and morbidity that have become the social and financial responsibility of the public health system.”

Quevedo insisted that asking the victim for an affidavit or a complaint is a barrier. “The presidential veto says the opposite of what the WHO recommends”emphasized the former Undersecretary of Epidemiological Surveillance and added that the WHO urges, among other things, that women can count on accessible and easily available health services to have a safe abortion.

https://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/politica/estos-son-los-principales-puntos-del-veto-del-ejecutivo-al-proyecto-de-ley-de-aborto-en-casos-de- violation-note/

Fernando Cornejo criticized that among the background of the veto one of the first points is the personal position of the President of the Republic, in which he reiterates his conviction to defend life from conception. The former deputy minister mentioned that the issue addressed by the law deals with a public policy that should be based on the best data and scientific evidence, which personal opinions and views should not influence.

Cornejo pointed out that conscientious objection is an exception, not a rule, that seeks to protect individual rights, not a collective right. For this reason, he rejected the intention that private sector centers could claim institutional conscientious objection. He pointed out that “making conscientious objection cannot violate the rights of the victims or of those who require a health service.”

In this sense, the former Minister of Health Carina Vance said that the way in which institutional conscientious objection is conceived would give way to several establishments there is no health service to attend abortions due to rape. Likewise, Vance indicated that there would be a setback of rights by limiting access to the procedure to twelve weeks, since in the case of women with disabilities there was no time limit before the law.

Constitutionalists question partial veto of the Executive to the project on abortion for rape

For her part, Ana Lucía Martínez added that giving way to the veto would harm rape victims, especially those who live in rural areas with difficult access, because the requirements that are requested do not consider the reality of women who are victims of violence. In addition, she mentioned that it is not clear what clinical signs the surgeon must identify in order to issue a sworn certification that the patient has suffered a violation. “The president starts from the principle that all women lie”, Martinez lamented.

César Paz y Miño, who has participated on several occasions in the debate on the law, urged the Assembly not to go along with the veto and ratify the text approved by the plenary. That the conditions established in the presidential objection “they violate women’s rights”, discriminates against and re-victimizes them. This would lead to women “being afraid” of going to the health system.

The Justice Commission will continue the analysis in the following days. The procedure began on March 19 and a term of eight days to prepare a non-binding report which will be discussed and voted on in plenary. The Assembly approved on February 17 the law that regulates abortion in case of rape, while President Guillermo Lasso issued the veto, with 61 objections, on March 15. (I)