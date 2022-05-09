Health explains why the new covid-19 provisions that Giammattei announced 17 days ago have not been published – Prensa Libre

On April 22, President Alejandro Giammattei announced, during a visit to Quetzaltenango, that the new measures for the coronavirus would be announced on the 27th of that month.

Francisco Coma, Minister of Health of Guatemala, offered an interview to La Red, this May 9, in which he referred to several issues related to the new normality and the coronavirus, among which he highlighted why the delay in the publication of the new measures that the country will have.

On Wednesday, April 27, Coma gave a message on Cadena Nacional in which he spoke of the modification to the use of a mask and the elimination of capacity in open and closed spaces and said that the country had finally reached the new normal that “we had so much longed for”.

It was mentioned that the measures would cover, in addition to a mask and capacity, the operation of different sectors in this new normality.

The Health authorities affirmed that the new provisions would be published in the Diario de Centro América, but 17 days have passed since the president made the announcement of the new measures and 12 days since the national chain of Coma, but said measures continue without being made official.

Minister Coma commented in the interview on May 9 that there is a government agreement superior to the ministerial agreement and they realized that it had an impact on other ministries, such as the Ministry of Labor, where some activities related to teleworking and another set of situations.

“Basically what has happened here is that each ministry made the necessary adjustments and this took a little more time for this return or de-escalation to be as effective as possible. We could not issue a ministerial agreement with a series of provisions where we affected other ministries that have their own provisions,” Coma quoted.

They could be published on Wednesday

Coma affirmed that they had technical work tables where the different agreements were reviewed and confirmed that on May 10, the government agreement with the new provisions will be approved in the Council of Ministers and that it will be published on Wednesday in the Diario de Centro América.

After that publication, the ministerial agreement with provisions would come out.

He was asked if President Giammattei had anticipated the announcement of the provisions when they were not yet ready, but the official clarified that what happened was that they did not visualize at the time that the ministerial agreement had a regulation that was given by the government agreement and that impacted other ministries.

“It was not anticipation, but what was not there was an adequate visualization that it had an impact on other activities that it was important to leave it fully regulated,” said Coma.

He added that if it had depended only on the Ministry of Health, they would have already been published, but since it was governed by a government agreement, it could not be done.

“We were doing the analysis at the time if we could get it out early, we could have made a ministerial agreement last week, but the reality is that it is better that if we are going to do things we do not have to change them every week either, but that we do them well,” said the minister.

concert authorization

The official was consulted about the authorizations for massive concerts to be held in Guatemala and affirmed that these were approved under the protocols that were established and under the color circumstances of the municipality and the others of the maps that already existed in the Traffic Light of covid-19 alerts.

“There had already been protocols presented and the biosafety regulations were established and the same organizers of the concert required that the people who entered had their vaccination cards, so just as there were activities during Holy Week, which were massive activities, there were a series of events, etc., because it was under that structure that work was carried out,” said Coma.

cemeteries

Minister Coma was also asked about how the visit to the cemeteries would be, taking into account May 10, since there was doubt if they could be visited normally or if the restrictions persisted.

Coma pointed out that the idea is that, like all activities, activities in cemeteries will again have a differentiated activity.

He expressed that there will always be restrictions for all those cases that have to do with the deaths of patients with covid-19, but that in general this new de-escalation of what it is about is that all activities return to normal.

He recalled that as a ministry they have generated a series of recommendations, but that the cemeteries are under the tutelage of the municipalities and they continue to manage their protocols or apply the regulations as the current situation unfolds.

“The idea is that logically if we are returning to normality, because people can now go to the cemeteries, it is my very personal vision, but as I tell you, these are under the guardianship and custody of the municipalities, I do not know if the municipalities whether or not they are going to make the protocols more flexible, because they have not reported it,” Coma commented.

Cases did not increase during Easter

Minister Coma also confirmed that after the Easter break the positivity rate for covid-19 remained low, hospital occupancy also remained at 3% and that today there are more patients recovering than patients admitted for this disease.

He also acknowledged that there is very little population going to consultation for coronavirus and there is no demand for tests to detect it.

back to school

Regarding the return to classes in public schools, Minister Coma stated that they have been preparing for this moment for months and that the vision is clear, since there are technical committees set up and that basically all those public schools that are able to open, that have their established protocols, they have the training given for the personnel that works in them and they could return to face-to-face classes.

“We are prepared. The vision is to return to normality and also implies in one way or another being able to return the little ones to conditions where, beyond the protection of covid itself, it is to advocate for mental health, the opportunity to coexist socially and above all to have a probably higher quality learning, understanding that unfortunately the conditions of interconnectivity to claim an online education in our country are still limited”, said Coma.

They expect more vaccination of children

According to Minister Coma, reinforcements of coronavirus vaccines are about to begin in children aged 6 to 11 years and that it is very likely that in a short time we will also have the pediatric Pfizer vaccine available in Guatemala and that makes them think that there will be more vaccinated in this range, because parents have the perception that it is the ideal vaccine for children under that age.

Initiative for faster purchases

Francisco Coma was consulted about a law initiative that the Ministry of Health intends to promote to speed up purchases of medicines and supplies and expressed that they have indeed sought mechanisms that allow them to face very specific situations such as the shortages that they had to experience throughout these last months. in some hospitals.

He affirmed that the purchase events take many months, they generate transparency, but the problem is that the rate of drug consumption has increased.

He recognized that these events also have other problems, and that is that there is a shortage of products in the market and therefore the bidders cannot comply with what the contract asks for or with what the bases ask for.

There are also problems with the law because the deadlines are very long and the final objective is logically to propose a law based on control and transparency schemes but that facilitates or shortens the purchasing processes.

“We are not trying to break under any scheme any of the controls that may allow us to have clarity in the events that are held. Remember that the problem is that it is not the central ministry that buys and that for me is very important to clarify, it is each executing unit and they face different problems; There are problems that have to do with this, with what I was saying with the suppliers that do not necessarily have the capacity to supply, there are executing units that unfortunately do not have all the administrative capacity to execute efficiently,” Coma pointed out.

According to the official, they do not intend to modify the State Procurement Law, but rather a probably temporary law.