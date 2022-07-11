Health extends the ‘anti-risk’ manual of 4 drugs

Exterior of the Aemps headquarters.

The Ministry of Healththrough the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), has expanded the protocols on risk prevention aimed at health professionals. Specifically, it has published those of medicines ozanimod (Zeposia) and rivastigmine (Alzerta) and has updated the cladribine (Mavenclad); and sodium oxybate.

The materials on risk prevention are part of the activities of the Aemps aimed at minimize the appearance of relevant risks of some medications. Its objective is to inform health professionals and, where appropriate, patients, about some specific measures to identify early or try to minimize or prevent a relevant risk.

The information they contain is complementary to that provided in the technical sheet and/or prospectuswhich describe all known risks for the medicine.

This is shown in the last Aemps monthly security bulletin, May, on medicines for human use. Therefore, the materials on risk prevention that have been reviewed and approved during this period are the following: