Health extends the ‘anti-risk’ manual of 4 drugs
Exterior of the Aemps headquarters.
The Ministry of Healththrough the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), has expanded the protocols on risk prevention aimed at health professionals. Specifically, it has published those of medicines ozanimod (Zeposia) and rivastigmine (Alzerta) and has updated the cladribine (Mavenclad); and sodium oxybate.
The materials on risk prevention are part of the activities of the Aemps aimed at minimize the appearance of relevant risks of some medications. Its objective is to inform health professionals and, where appropriate, patients, about some specific measures to identify early or try to minimize or prevent a relevant risk.
The information they contain is complementary to that provided in the technical sheet and/or prospectuswhich describe all known risks for the medicine.
This is shown in the last Aemps monthly security bulletin, May, on medicines for human use. Therefore, the materials on risk prevention that have been reviewed and approved during this period are the following:
- Ozanimod. Safety information materials for ozanimod provide information on the peculiarities of administering the drug and associated risks, such as serious opportunistic infections. Additionally, a specific information card for pregnancy has been drawn up which warns of the risk of harmful effects on the fetus.
-
Rivastigmine. The material instructions for use and diary of patch application Alzerta twice a week in which the important aspects that must be taken into account when applying and removing the patch are detailed, as well as the convenience of keeping an application diary. This material includes the application diary so that the patient can keep track of the date of application, place of application and date of removal of each patch.
- Cladribine. These materials have been updated to incorporate new information about the risk of serious liver damage.
- sodium oxybate. The new pediatric indication has motivated the updating of existing materials. Additionally, a specific guidance for administration to pediatric patients that informs of the main risks associated with this medicine.
Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader that any questions related to health be consulted with a health professional.