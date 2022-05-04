“Health for All” Film Festival Award Ceremony

Which health stories will win?

Live on May 13, 2022 with the guest stars and the winners

8am Los Angeles / 11am New York / 12pm Buenos Aires / 3pm Dakar / 5pm Geneva / 8:30pm New Delhi

Interpretations in French and Spanish at www.who.int/fr/film-festival and www.who.int/es/film-festival

The original in English will also be available at https://www.facebook.com/WHO

Since the creation of the “Salud para Todos” Film Festival in 2020, nearly 3,500 short films have been presented for its three editions.

The 70 films selected this year can be seen online in six playlists, one for each of the three main categories of the competition: Universal Health Coverage, Health Emergencies and Better Health and Well-being, as well as three others on Rehabilitation, Innovation in health and mini short films.

More than 1,000 filmmakers from over 110 countries submitted short films for the third edition of the WHO Health for All Film Festival (HAFF), on topics ranging from the trauma of war to living with COVID-19. About 70 films were shortlisted and a jury of critically acclaimed artists and senior WHO experts advised the WHO Director-General on which films to award. The award ceremony will be the opportunity to reveal the winners!

The online award ceremony will take place on May 13 at 17:00 Geneva time. Some of our jurors will join us and we will make this ceremony entertaining, informative and interactive. It will be a tribute to all champions of health!

“The success of the WHO ‘Health for All’ Film Festival reflects the heightened interest and awareness around the world in the importance of health and ensuring that people can achieve the highest levels of physical and mental well-being. “said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The wide range of topics featured in this year’s performances and the strong reputation of the judges underscore the growing importance of the festival as a platform to bring pressing health issues to the public’s attention.”

The following distinguished professionals, artists and activists, along with three senior WHO experts, make up the festival jury for this year: Sharon Stone (American actress); Emilia Clarke (UK actress); Mia Maestro (Argentine actress); Anita Abada (producer from Nigeria); Eddie Ndopu (UN SDG advocate from South Africa) and Dr. Eckart von Hirschhausen (German TV presenter).

The Health for All Film Festival aims to recruit a new generation of film and video innovators to champion global health issues, inviting independent filmmakers, production companies, NGOs, communities, students, and film schools from around the world to present his original health short films.