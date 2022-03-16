Health goal: heart disease and artificial intelligence

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Fourteen million. There are many people with structural heart disease in Europe. A number destined to almost double in two decades: according to Eurostat forecasts, by 2040 the figure in the Old Continent will be close to twenty million, of which 2.5 in Italy. The population, on the other hand, is aging. And problems such as aortic stenosis, mitral and tricuspid regurgitation, more frequent with advancing age, thus become more and more widespread.

The good news, however, is that most heart disease can be treated. This reduces hospital admissions by up to 50% e life expectancy returns to normal. Also thanks to technology, with innovative programs based on artificial intelligence and robotics. Can we therefore say that the future in the world of cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment depends more and more on artificial intelligence, digital and mobile technology?

To answer, this evening to Obiettivo Salute, live at 8.30 pm on Teletutto, channel 16, Dr. Claudio Cuccia, director of the cardiovascular department of the Poliambulanza Foundation with his colleagues: Dr. Diego Maffeo, head of interventional cardiology, Dr. Domenico Pecora, head of interventional electrophysiology and arrhythmology and Dr. Elisabetta Dinatolo, structural sonographer. It is possible to participate in the transmission conducted by Daniela Affinita by calling the toll-free number 800293120 or by writing a WhatsApp to 366.8322742.

