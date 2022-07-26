health grades maintain higher values

Some variations in cutoff notes (always over 14) from the second list of those admitted to the different degrees at the UIB, published this Monday. It should be remembered that the third and final will be published next Thursday. As always, Medicine leads the highest cut-off grade, with 13 (the final grade for last year was 12,842), now having 1,594 students on the waiting list, when in the first list there were 2,185. In the first list of admitted, Biochemistry ranked second. Now he is ranked sixth, as he is advanced by the degree in Dentistry (taught by Adema, attached to the UIB) and the three degrees in Nursing in Palma, Menorca and Eivissa, in that order. The Dentistry degree maintains the same cut-off mark as in the first list of admitted students, 11,938, but the decrease in other studies leads it to occupy second position. In any case, Dentistry has reduced its waiting list, going from 248 to 181 students.

For their part, the cut-off marks in the Nursing degrees listed have also dropped, now being 11,876 (Palma), 11,648 (Menorca) and 11,540 (Eivissa). They have also reduced their waiting lists, standing at 1,150, 770 and 708, respectively. In other words, presenting a slightly lower cut-off mark than Odontology, they have many more students on the waiting list. The rest of the degrees that exceed 11 as the cut-off mark are, in this order, Biochemistry (11,512), the double degree in Mathematics and Telematics Engineering (11,316) and Physics (11,312). Finally, the degrees that have a cut-off mark of 5 and, therefore, do not have a waiting list are: Food Engineering, Business Administration (Palma, Menorca and Eivissa), Economics, Dret (Menorca and Eivissa), Història, History of Art, Philosophy, Geography, Catalan Language and Literature, Spanish Language and Literature, and Tourism (Palma, Menorca and Eivissa).

