health grades maintain higher values
Some variations in cutoff notes (always over 14) from the second list of those admitted to the different degrees at the UIB, published this Monday. It should be remembered that the third and final will be published next Thursday. As always, Medicine leads the highest cut-off grade, with 13 (the final grade for last year was 12,842), now having 1,594 students on the waiting list, when in the first list there were 2,185. In the first list of admitted, Biochemistry ranked second. Now he is ranked sixth, as he is advanced by the degree in Dentistry (taught by Adema, attached to the UIB) and the three degrees in Nursing in Palma, Menorca and Eivissa, in that order. The Dentistry degree maintains the same cut-off mark as in the first list of admitted students, 11,938, but the decrease in other studies leads it to occupy second position. In any case, Dentistry has reduced its waiting list, going from 248 to 181 students.