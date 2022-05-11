«Health has gone back 40 years. The Pnrr? It can help, but content is needed “

COSENZA From 2010 to 2021, Doctor Emilio De Giacomo was the primary urologist in the Cosenza hospital. We discussed various topics with him in the interview we are proposing: from the need to requalify hub hospitals to that of reorganizing the hospital care network; from the criticalities of public urology in Cosenza to the call to health planning according to epidemiological data and needs; from the need to recruit and train staff to that of creating cancer centers of excellence; from the new decrees on welfare standards to the importance of strengthening mountain hospitals. Finally, De Giacomo wanted to give some advice to the Calabrian health commissioner, the president of the Region, Roberto Occhiuto.

Emilio De Giacomo

Where is healthcare going in Calabria, after 12 years of commissioner and two specific decrees?

“I am not very optimistic about a real change of pace, after 40 years of public health lived at the forefront of struggling every day to obtain the minimum indispensable protection. Now the staff is reduced to the bone and temporary recruitments have been privileged in the emergency room, served only as a springboard in the departments and not as a definitive arrangement of the staff. Today the situation is exactly the same as 30, 40 years ago, when the emergency room went ahead with service orders, preferring additional services to hiring new doctors, with the approval of the unions. There was inadequacy and inability to plan on the part of the ad acta commissioners and company commissioners, sent without any management skills. They have thought of leaving everything stationary, just trying to make ends meet. Furthermore, the two Calabria decrees dealt the definitive blow to the already desperate conditions of the regional health system. The shortage of staff, clientelism, lack of professionalism, incompetence, moral laxity and indifference are the masters. Between internal struggles of subjects who only aim to open spaces for personal vegetable gardens and people who are inadequate and positioned to keep everything in absolute stability, the last problem for politics is the patient with his needs and needs. Without a real turning point, the Regional Health Service will increasingly go to the margins and will be even more dependent on other extra-regional realities. Having allowed with the infamous Quota 100 that so many top figures retired was the straw that broke the camel’s back ».

What is the situation of the so-called Hub hospitals?

“The failure of the territorial filter and the uselessness of the spoke hospitals, as conceived, have led to a clogging of the hub hospitals, whose main function has been distorted over time. From a multi-specialty hospital capable of providing excellence and quality as in the rest of Italy, the Calabrian Hub has become a place for elderly and chronic patients. Thus the waiting lists of elective patients have increased, including many non-urgent neoplastics, forced to migrate outside the region. A hub hospital should only guarantee acute and urgent patients who come to the emergency room and not those who have minor pathologies that can be solved at home or in the Spokes, which have mostly become sorting centers to the Hubs. We hope that the new decree 71 will definitively solve this problem, even if personally I am skeptical, because there will be a problem of assuming responsibility, a problem of experience and competence. Very high surgery, transplants and robotic surgery cannot coexist with the treatment of small pathologies. Laser technology and robotics should find immediate space in a hub hospital, guaranteeing the same potential on site as an extra-regional center. Yet, when I proposed the acquisition of a Da Vinci robot for the Cosenza hospital, now indispensable as a multi-disciplinary equipment and because so many patients emigrate to the North only to operate with the robot, I was addressed by the commissioner on duty ».

You were head of the Cosenza Urology Department. Today only those who are very ill are hospitalized in that ward. Why has there been a reduction in the number of beds? What does it mean to the Calabrian health commissioner in this regard?

“I believe that this discipline is little considered in Calabria, especially in the province of Cosenza, the most populous in the region with about 800 thousand inhabitants. This fact is absurd, if we consider that the average age of the population is clearly increasing and that urological pathologies embrace this segment of the population. Urology is the branch that more than any other has suffered from technological development, but has not found an adequate response in Cosenza from those who have managed public health. I don’t think I’m saying a heresy if I say that a large part of the medical migration is represented by urological patients. Before the Covid pandemic, as Urologia di Cosenza we were able to get 13 beds after many struggles and battles. With the arrival of the virus, places have been reduced to eight. Therefore we have been able to hospitalize and operate only patients with uncrastinable neoplasms, with the postponement of most of the non-urgent pathology. The beds were cut on paper, without any programming and without taking into account results, data, waiting lists and the fact that, instead, precisely because it is the only department in the province, it was necessary to give a different answer to the population. I hope that the new Commissioner ad acta will be adequately informed of these inefficiencies and this lack of technology, which is one of the main causes of health migration. It is simply shameful that in 2022 around 800 thousand citizens will have a single Urology Unit with eight beds, whereas, in other regions, the same catchment area has at least four urological units “.

How do you consider the relationship between public and private in Calabria?

“It is extremely competitive, where it should be collaborative. Suffice it to consider the negative role of the accredited private individual in Covid admissions, who instead, as such, should have given a big hand and not let the sick all pour into the Annunziata emergency room, with the problems that followed to the detriment of the patients with other pathologies. Even before the pandemic, the relationship was one of competition. The private individual was looking for the patient to be rescued from the public hospital, which then had to resolve the various complications created in a private environment, undoubtedly more receptive, from a hotel point of view, for benign and elective pathologies. The accredited private individual should also welcome the urgent patient, rather than allowing a large number of acute patients to pour into public emergency rooms, with the result of limiting places for elective pathology. In this way it is easy for the private structure to be more receptive. The private sector should be completely private, otherwise there is and will always be an imbalance in his favor “.

What are the priorities for intervention?

“Hiring medical and paramedical staff, having new technologies, adequate and receptive spaces also for patients’ relatives. The staff shortage is dramatic. If there is a lack of adequately trained human resources, it is useless to talk about an increase in intensive care places, which would be extremely necessary for many more complex and serious pathologies such as oncological ones, subjected to highly specialized interventions. Consider that today intensive care is carried out, after a highly complex intervention, in the hospitalization ward and entrusted to the same staff who work there, who do not have adequate skills “.

Can the NRP allow for the real and concrete strengthening of health care in Calabria too?

“Undoubtedly it can be useful, as the availability of funds is necessary. But the problem is above all a change of mentality, of people capable of administering with competence and foresight, taking into account the various epidemiological and technological aspects, aiming at meritocracy, a sense of belonging, the pride of being dependent on a structure that can do school, as happens in other regions. First the contents, then the containers ».

What do you think of the new decrees on hospital and community care standards?

“They go in the right direction, increasing the territorial equipment and its filtering action which has absolutely failed with the spoke hospitals. However, the overall design must comply with the rules of efficiency and an adequate number of personnel, not excessive but for what is necessary. Furthermore, the staff must be motivated and supported by administrative staff, so that the medical manager thinks about the care of the patient and not about the bureaucracy and all the necessary formalities. The latter does not seem to me an aspect of secondary importance. I believe that an adequate health plan must be drawn up, which takes into account the various needs of the area. There is talk of reopening useless hospitals, in my humble opinion, while a limited number would be enough and with the basic equipment, for example interventional cardiology and resuscitation, positioned equidistantly and easily connected to the hub hospital for major emergencies and healthcare excellence. But the quality of the staff on site must allow emergencies and emergencies to be resolved on the spot, in order to stabilize the patient before sending him around in search of a bed. We need to think about saving lives and putting in place all the necessary measures, regardless of parochialism, nepotism and clientelism of any kind. It is necessary to allocate resources where they are needed and where they are needed, in the interest of the population and not of the individual primaries who have a greater say in the matter. It is no longer possible, by now, to disregard the data, the results, the objectives achieved “.

Do you think that peripheral areas and hospitals may be affected by the latest decisions on the allocation of resources for healthcare? Do you think there is an underestimation of the needs of mountain areas and disadvantaged areas?

“Over the years, many peripheral hospitals have been opened only on the basis of clientelist and electoral needs, without serious planning that takes into account particular needs, as well as geographical ones. The problem of disadvantaged areas must be addressed in a different way. It is not enough to pretend to close hospitals and to pretend to reopen others, without adequate personnel and technologies. We need to think of a regional health plan that takes into account many particular aspects, not least the geographical location. From my humble point of view, in the province of Cosenza I would permanently close most of the hospitals. In addition to the Cosenza Hub, I would leave only Paola, Castrovillari, Rossano and San Giovanni in Fiore open, enhanced with all the specialties, with the main technologies and with resuscitation stations, the latter due to its particular mountain position. This seems to me a rational and serious way of facing the problem, recovering personnel and resources ».