Health hub at the Udine fair for refugees from Ukraine

“The combined efforts of the health system and civil protection have made it possible to set up a health hub at the Udine fair, to which 556 people fleeing the war in Ukraine approached from 9 March to yesterday, to undergo the swab for Covid- 19 or get vaccinated. At the moment the percentage of refugees tested positive for Covid-19 is low, but we must pay the utmost attention. In addition, the structure set up has been equipped with about forty first reception places: in this way we are ready to give temporary accommodation to people, mostly women and children, who arrive during the night and to grant them a few hours of rest while the necessary health procedures are carried out. We are therefore evaluating the availability of further spaces that can be immediately prepared in case the number of refugees that stop in Friuli Venezia Giulia should grow “.

This was stated by the deputy governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia with delegations to Health and Civil Protection Riccardo Riccardi at the end of the meeting with the prefect of Udine Massimo Marchesiello, the general director of the Friuli Centrale university health care firm Denis Caporale and the director of Udine Gorizia Fiere Lucio Gomiero, which took place right inside the vaccination hub quickly prepared for the execution of health procedures for Ukrainian refugees, starting with registration in the health registry.

Riccardi confirmed that “facilities have been set up for the first reception of refugees at the Tarvisio and Fernetti crossings and for the moment that of Udine is the health hub of reference for the entire region”. The deputy governor highlighted that as of 14 March in Friuli Venezia Giulia there were 24 thousand refugees transiting from Friuli Venezia Giulia and about 1,300 of them stopped in the region. From 9 to 16 March, 416 swabs were carried out in the Udine hub and only 4 of them tested positive; 158 vaccinations against Covid-19 were also carried out for adults and 15 for children and 58 vaccinations for diphtheria, tetanus, polio and pertussis.

“This emergency is not only humanitarian, but also has a health profile because, although at the moment there is no evidence of any correlation with the arrival in our country of those fleeing the war, in the last week there has been an increase in the ” . The deputy governor then announced that “Tomorrow morning at dawn the second mobile column of the regional civil protection will leave for Slovakia and will set up a reception camp close to the border with Ukraine”.