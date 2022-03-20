Health, in 2022 to the Piacenza Ausl almost 520 million euros from the Region

Over 9 billion euros of resources for the regional health service for 2022, balanced budget for 2021, the reform of territorial health care. To take stock of the accounts, challenges and new commitments of health in Emilia-Romagna was this morning, March 15, in the Assembly Commission the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini. Almost 520 million euros are allocated to the Piacenza AUSL.

“In the House I declared that we were sure to close the 2021 budget in balance and so it will be – comments Donini-. Certainly, together with that of 2020, it is the most difficult budget of recent decades, since the costs that in 2020 were addressed to fight the pandemic weighed heavily on the shoulders of the health budget. The vaccination campaign was added to these in 2021. If the state had covered Covid costs in full, today we would have 800 million euros more available “.

“On the 2022 budget we will be vigilant and attentive, which does not mean either playing it in defense, or giving up on calling the State to take on responsibility again this year, nor planning a reduction in services. We do not want to go down this path – adds Donini – we demand that this assumption of responsibility by the State be confirmed and not put the Regions in a position to take on Covid costs for the third consecutive year. Therefore, we do not give up on investing in ‘human capital’ to guarantee services to citizens, through stabilization and coverage of turnover. But not even the necessary sense of responsibility, so in agreement with the trade unions, we will go to a bimonthly check of the financial sustainability of regional health with an initial deadline by next April 30 and, at the same time, to urge the Government to take charge of the coverage of its own expenses such as Covid costs, renewal of the collective agreement and energy costs “.

Meanwhile, the Region has heavily invested in the recruitment of personnel in health care, which since the beginning of the mandate has gone from 64,500 to 70,600; since February 2020, therefore since the beginning of the pandemic, 15,060 permanent hires have been made, of which 5,240 stabilizations, with a coverage of the turnover of 170%.

RESOURCES TO COMPANIES – For 2022, the Region foresees a financing of the regional health system equal to 9.05 billion euros, including the resources for the management of the Covid-19 emergency. This is a first provision for the allocation of the resources that the Region makes available from Piacenza to Rimini, but a further planning act is envisaged for the Health Authorities, following the State-Regions Agreement on the allocation of financial resources.

In particular, more than 7.5 billion euros are allocated to the Health Authorities distributed as follows: 518,813,154 million euros go to the Piacenza Local Health Authority, to that of Parma 734,547,920, to that of Reggio Emilia 884,994,882, to Modena 1,128,636,282 (the loan takes into account the transfer of the Baggiovara hospital to the Modena hospital), to Bologna 1,480,694,948, to Imola 232,083,276 million euros, 645,823,058 million euros in Ferrara and 1,896,575,897 billion euros in Romagna.

With regard to hospitals, the total funding of over 390 million euros is distributed as follows: 80,039,918 in Parma, 78,588,403 in Modena, 124,711,532 in Bologna, 87,049,216 in Ferrara, 20,323,297 to the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute from Bologna.

The remaining part of approximately 1 billion is destined for further funding to the regional health system including, for example, emergency 118, drug fund, contract renewals.

2021 BUDGET – The lower financing of Covid costs together with those of the vaccination campaign contributed significantly to the deficit, which in the fourth quarter as of February 15 was equal to -96.8 million euros. On the other hand, production costs increased by 3.8% compared to 2020. This is due to the increase in production activity for the recovery of delays on the waiting times of 2020, to gradually return to pre-pandemic levels, and for the increase in Covid-19 costs.

The Region is moving towards a balanced budget for 2021 in the final balance thanks to the additional resources expected from the national level and the use of the pay-back for direct purchases for the years 2019 and 2020.

PANDEMIC – The costs related to Covid and the management of the vaccination campaign for 2022 are estimated at 613.2 million euros and the related coverage for Emilia-Romagna envisaged at national level by the 2022 stability law currently amounts to only 134.288 million, in the absence of a certain financial framework on additional resources aimed at the emergency.