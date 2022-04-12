Health, in Lombardy a “bonus system” to reduce waiting times

Reduced waiting times in Lombard health care also for first specialist visits, diagnostics and non-oncological surgical hospitalizations. This is the objective of a resolution approved on Monday by the Lombardy regional council, on the proposal of the councilor for Welfare Letizia Moratti. With another, previous resolution, steps were instead established to reduce waiting lists for oncological surgical hospitalizations.

The region has adopted a reward system for respecting waiting times. They will start from July 1st for outpatient specialist services, radiology imaging diagnostics, neuroradiology, nuclear medicine. Starting from September 1st, the rules will also apply to non-oncological surgical admissions and to outpatient specialist services – first visits.

“As we had indicated – commented the regional councilor and vice president of the Moratti region – we started with oncological surgical hospitalizations and then moved on to the other areas. Compliance with waiting lists is becoming increasingly important. For this, in addition to ‘ planning activity, we have allocated important sums to recover the delays caused by the covid, providing for bonuses and penalties for the various health structures “.