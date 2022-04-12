Health

Health, in Lombardy a “bonus system” to reduce waiting times

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

Reduced waiting times in Lombard health care also for first specialist visits, diagnostics and non-oncological surgical hospitalizations. This is the objective of a resolution approved on Monday by the Lombardy regional council, on the proposal of the councilor for Welfare Letizia Moratti. With another, previous resolution, steps were instead established to reduce waiting lists for oncological surgical hospitalizations.

The region has adopted a reward system for respecting waiting times. They will start from July 1st for outpatient specialist services, radiology imaging diagnostics, neuroradiology, nuclear medicine. Starting from September 1st, the rules will also apply to non-oncological surgical admissions and to outpatient specialist services – first visits.

“As we had indicated – commented the regional councilor and vice president of the Moratti region – we started with oncological surgical hospitalizations and then moved on to the other areas. Compliance with waiting lists is becoming increasingly important. For this, in addition to ‘ planning activity, we have allocated important sums to recover the delays caused by the covid, providing for bonuses and penalties for the various health structures “.

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Covid-19 shutdowns hit China’s auto industry

6 mins ago

Latina scientist develops COVID vaccine

17 mins ago

Boston Symphony cancels European tour due to COVID-19

30 mins ago

Citgo and Baylor University offer training scholarships to Venezuelan doctors

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button