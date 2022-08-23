Health in the pool: effects of chlorine and why a previous shower is necessary (and not to urinate in it) | Health & Wellness

Perhaps one of the most hated summer poses on Instagram is that of others soaking their legs in a pool. What this summer setting does not convey is the characteristic swimming pool smell that we usually associate with bath water having a lot of chlorine, its most common disinfectant. But, in reality, an intense odor indicates just the opposite: insufficient chlorination. It is a sign that the chlorine has been consumed to neutralize the dirt in the pool, generating in this process irritating volatile compounds called combined chlorine or chloramines, the real culprits of bad odors and health problems related to sanitation. Although regular swimming brings many benefits, according to the Ministry of Health, “an excessive level of chlorine or its derivatives can cause eye irritation, and even respiratory problems, especially in children and in closed environments such as heated pools. either spas”.

Although there is conflicting research on its effect on children, according to a group of Belgian and Italian experts, “attendance in swimming pools during childhood is associated with an increased risk of bronchiolitis, with the consequent increased risk of asthma and allergic sensitization ”. According to other research from South Korea, “chronic chlorine inhalation contributes to airway inflammation in asthmatics” and, according to several publications, “children, elite swimmers, and indoor pool employees are more likely to to develop respiratory conditions, such as bronchial hyperreactivity, asthma and rhinitis, due to their greater exposure to chlorine. In fact, these pathologies are perceived more frequently by swimming pool workers where the concentration of chlorine in the air is higher than it should be, according to several Spanish specialists in sports sciences.

Aside from inhalation, other potential routes of exposure to pool chemicals are absorption through the skin or ingestion with the water. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that adult swimmers swallow 32 mL per hour (about two tablespoons) and children, who spend twice as much time soaking, four times as much. For example, the contact of chlorinated water with the teeth has been linked to dental erosion, although this could be due to the level of acidity of the water, a parameter that is also controlled to affect the effectiveness of chlorination. Thus, Polish researchers found dental injuries in one in four professional swimmers, compared to only one in 10 recreational swimmers. “The duration of swimming and the amount of training increase the risk,” they settled.

Chlorine —sodium hypochlorite (NaClO), by its correct chemical name, which dissolved in water we know as bleach— is necessary to eliminate microorganisms that can be a source of infections. It oxidizes the complex organic molecules of our fluids, of bacteria, fungi or algae, transforming them into simpler compounds, which evaporate. But this water purification has an undesirable effect: it generates so-called disinfection byproducts (DBPs), which can be toxic. SPDs encompass hundreds of compounds, including the aforementioned chloramines, resulting from the chemical reaction between disinfectants and organic particles that contaminate the water, most of which are introduced by bathers.

They are the product, for example, of the interaction between hypochlorite with the nitrogenous organic matter of germs, sweat, saliva and urine of swimmers or with cosmetics, such as deodorant or sunscreen. The dirtier the water, the more SPDs are released, some of which have been linked to altering our DNA and increasing the risk of bladder cancer. Like chlorine, chloramines are volatile and evaporate quickly or break down in the sun in an open pool, but they accumulate in the air of indoor facilities if they are not well ventilated. “Because they have more density than air, they remain floating on the water, so the area where swimmers breathe is the most insane,” emphasizes José Antonio Rodríguez, retired from the public health department of the Madrid City Council, where he took control of environmental risks in swimming pools for 20 years.

“Everything that enters the water interacts with chlorine and decreases its effectiveness” José Antonio Rodríguez, Public Health of the Madrid City Council

But it is that, in addition to increasing irritants in the water, these interactions with dirt decrease the disinfectant capacity of chlorine itself. “Everything that enters the water interacts with chlorine and reduces its effectiveness,” Rodríguez emphasizes by phone, while soaking his feet in the most attractive waters of Los Quebrantos beach, in Asturias, from where he details this complex waterfall of chemical reactions. To begin with, the product that is poured into the purification system is sodium hypochlorite. This, in contact with water, is transformed into hypochlorous acid (HClO) or free chlorine, the truly active component with bactericidal power. The more dirt, the more free chlorine interacts with it, consuming the active disinfectant —which must be replaced— and generating, in turn, chloramines or combined chlorine, responsible for bad odors and irritations. Hence, the need to shower before diving is more than just a matter of hygiene and civility: it is about preventing the dirt on our skin from increasing the toxins in the pool and reducing the effectiveness of the disinfectant. “But people put one foot, the other foot, and go into the water,” laments the expert.

“Although swimming is beneficial for cardiovascular health and useful in rehabilitation, it also presents risks, especially in the form of exposure to microbial pathogens and disinfection byproducts,” said US researchers at Purdue University. After studying samples from the indoor pool of an institute for 14 months, they found a relationship between the number of bathers and the levels of urea in the water (dominant nitrogenous compound in human urine and sweat) and with the levels in water and air of chloramines. An eloquent comment by Chinese and Canadian environmental toxicologists entitled “Keep swimming, but stop urinating in pools” recalled a survey of 1,000 Americans: almost one in six admitted to “peeing in the pool” and a majority (the 68%) reported not always showering before entering it. “We strongly recommend good bather hygiene including showering before entering pools and keeping body fluids out of the pool,” they implored.

Allergic reactions

As Laura Cabanes, head of pediatric pulmonology at the Infanta Elena University Hospital, in Valdemoro (Madrid), recalls, during the first decade of this century several medical societies began to warn about the risks of chlorine in swimming pools. For example, according to the Spanish Society of Clinical Immunology, Allergology and Pediatric Asthma (SEICAP), this “acts as a trigger for allergic reactions, not as an allergen itself”, a risk that increases in children with atopic dermatitis, asthmatics and in those who suffer from allergic rhinitis. But Cabanes goes further: “in some chronically exposed people without asthma, such as professional swimmers or lifeguards, there are described changes in the airways similar to those in asthmatics” although, continues this pediatrician, “there is still a lot of controversy, the relationship is not entirely clear. In her experience, she recalls two adolescents without predisposing factors who developed asthma after starting swimming at a semi-professional level, and a boy who only had bronchospasm when going to the pool.

Sometimes, contact with these chemicals gives major scares. In August, four children were slightly poisoned by a leak of chlorine in the form of gas in the Miralbueno swimming pool, in Zaragoza. “It smelled strong, like bleach, and there was a yellow cloud that they inhaled,” declared one of his parents to the Herald of Aragon. “It was very mild, they only needed treatment with oxygen therapy,” Armando Cester, medical chief of the Zaragoza firefighters, who attended the incident, tells EL PAÍS. A similar case in June affected 15 minors from Huesca who also presented mild symptoms, which is usual in these cases, reiterates Cester. “When chlorine is in the gas phase, it has a yellow-green color and when it is in the liquid phase it is amber, so a spill can be seen perfectly,” explains José Marcén, deputy chief of intervention for this fire service. The symptoms of intoxication are gradual: “With a very small amount, 5 parts per million (ppm), our eyes already sting; with 15 ppm, the throat; with 30 ppm we have vomiting; and from 40 to 60, pulmonary edema. Therefore, the intervention must be quite fast, ”he warns. Precisely, this newspaper collected in 1992 the case of a girl who died of pulmonary edema and 11 other minors affected after inhaling chlorine that was being manipulated in her presence in a heated pool in Orense. Cases of prolonged pulmonary dysfunction after similar acute intoxications have been described in China.

So as not to ‘fuck it up’

The criteria and controls that swimming pools for public and private use must meet were detailed in a 2013 royal decree that paid attention for the first time not only to the quality of the water, but also to that of the air in the heated ones. The regulations require, for example, to ensure good ventilation and air conditioning that minimizes the evaporation of chlorine and its derivatives. “The room temperature has to be one or two degrees above that of the water because, if there is a greater difference, it evaporates,” explains Rodríguez. As Marcén explains, to disinfect bathing water, three different tanks must be used in swimming pools: one for sodium hypochlorite; another of aluminum sulfate, a flocculant used so that large suspended particles, such as leaves or insects, fall to the bottom; and another of sulfuric or hydrochloric acid, used as a descaling agent and to lower the pH of the water, a parameter that affects the effectiveness of the hypochlorite. “If this and the acid are mixed by mistake, a quite corrosive and dangerous product called chlorine gas is generated,” warns Marcén. Although these processes are already automated in most public pools, in July last year a 58-year-old worker died in the Zaragoza town of Luna after an apparent mix-up that led to discharging hypochlorite into the acid tank.

There are alternatives to the use of sodium hypochlorite, such as bromine, the most common disinfectant in spas. “When the water temperature is higher, chlorine works worse because it evaporates and there would be a lot of odor in the environment,” says Rodríguez. And in recent years saline chlorination has become popular. It is common salt (sodium chloride or NaCl) which, through the application of electricity, derives in the already known sodium hypochlorite. It is more sustainable, easier to maintain and does not generate odors or irritants because as it disinfects it turns back into salt.

In any case, there are tips for healthy swimming. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend staying out of the water if you have diarrhea, showering for one minute before submerging, not urinating or defecating inside, taking hourly breaks to take children to the bathroom or check their diapers away from the water—thus preventing germs from getting into it—washing their hands after doing so, and not swallowing water. You can also wear goggles to avoid red eyes and, as Cabanes adds, “go to swimming pools that comply with regulations, avoid staying for long hours, especially if there is an intense smell of chlorine, and also shower after bathing” to eliminate traces of chlorine from the skin and hair. And let’s not forget the bluntness of the CDC: “Keep the water free of pee, poop, sweat and dirt!”.

