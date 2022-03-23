Health insurance, keys to our well-being The best investment

Although, after more than two years of the pandemic, we continue to move towards the long-awaited normality, what we have suffered has left us with a disturbing sensation of vulnerability that has placed health and physical and emotional well-being in an even higher priority in our lives. Perhaps for this reason, we also appreciate to a greater extent the importance of having good protection and access to fast, personalized and quality medical assistance, especially in the most delicate moments. This is evidenced, on the other hand, by the increase in the demand for health insurance that has been taking place in recent years.

IMQ, as the leading medical insurer in the Basque Country and sixth at the state level, maintains its firm commitment so that such protection is close, complete and of the highest level, thanks to which it can count on the valuable trust of more than 380,000 private clients and more than a thousand Basque companies.

The IMQ insurance values, above all, the free choice among a broad medical team made up of more than 1,800 professionals (both family and all specialties), rapid access to diagnostic tests, care without waiting, personalized and with extensive consultation hours, as well as the guarantee of quality care and cutting-edge technology.

The widest healthcare network

In terms of healthcare, the company enables access to the largest network of clinics and centers of private healthcare. A network in constant expansion also in Álava, where it has the IMQ Amárica Medical Center with 29 specialties and the continuous outpatient urgent care service from 08:00 to 20:00, the IMQ Avenida Dental Clinic and the recently incorporated IMQ Abendaño Medical Center, a multidisciplinary center which integrates in its 500 m2 another 22 professionals from numerous specialties, a Nursing and Clinical Analysis service, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation and a Podiatry Unit.

An offer that extends far beyond the Basque Country with the possibility of providing care at a national and international level through 43,000 professionals and another 1,150 centers, including some as prestigious as Teknon Medical Center, Cemtro Clinic, Ruber International Hospital, MD Anderson or the Dexeus Institute, thanks to the existing agreement with Segurcaixa Adeslas.

All this with the peace of mind of being able to enjoy quick access to outpatient and hospital treatments and services, as well as numerous free digital health services: online consultation, video consultation, personal medical advisor and chat, mobile card, digital medical history , digital recipe… all within easy reach through the app and the IMQ online office. It also has, as a complementary service, the IMQ BienStar platform with which numerous other health, socio-health and well-being services are made available that you may need to take care of yourself and feel good.

mental health care

As a consequence of the pandemic, psychosocial pathologies such as stress, anxiety or depression have multiplied, with the consequent and increasing demand for psychological and psychiatric support by people.

To try to alleviate this situation, the insurer also has a wide network of professionals and centers specialized in the comprehensive treatment of disorders associated with mental health by a large team of specialists in psychology and psychiatry, in addition to different specialized services and therapies. .

As the Basque Country is the autonomous community with the highest absenteeism rate in the State, taking care of the health of employees is also an essential concern for companies, as well as the best possible investment to prevent and help achieve healthier companies . Medical insurance continues to be, on the other hand, the social benefit most valued by employees, ahead of other bonuses such as training, pension and retirement plans, or childcare services.