Health is already working on updating the Family Medicine training program

Spain has already mobilized more than 446 million euros for the deployment of actions of the Primary and Community Care Plan 2022-23, as highlighted by the Minister of Health, Carolina Dariasduring his telematic participation in the 44th Congress of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (SEMERGEN) which is celebrated in Seville with the motto ‘Your family meeting’.

As you have detailed, the funds already approved from the Action Plan itself, charged to the PGE and those of the CC. AA., amount to 172 million euros, and are specified in the comprehensive regional projects presented to improve the situation of primary education in their territories. Added to this funding is the 230 million euros dedicated to the digitization of Primary Care, through the PERTE Vanguard Health, and the 44 million euros for the new Oral Health Plan.

The minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to new challenges, such as in the field of Specialized Health Training, where, she added, it is a priority to include in the action plans measures that promote talent attraction to the specialty of Family and Community Medicine.

In this sense, Darias has announced that the Ministry of Health is already working on updating the training program for the specialty of Family and Community Medicine and the requirements for accreditation of Teaching Unitsin order to increase training time in health centers and adapt accreditation requirements to training needs, guaranteeing its quality.

Likewise, the development of actions that guarantee the coverage of vacancies in rural areas through incentive measures that contribute to professional development has also advanced.

