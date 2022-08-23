Health is not just about the absence of disease, but about physical and mental well-being

In the first turn, Chillik explained what the function of MaterCell and what services does it offer: “We are a family bank of umbilical cord stem cells. The first in the country and Latin America, which was founded in 2003. In the umbilical cord there is a very rich source of stem cells capable of offering therapeutic responses that were unknown until then. Today, 18 years later, we have more than 40,000 umbilical cords saved and we have helped more than 20 families to have therapeutic alternatives with stem cells from the umbilical cord.”

When analyzing the acceptance of this type of practice, Chillik stated: “In Argentina, 99% of umbilical cords are discarded. There are different alternatives, with family guards, such as MaterCell, which benefits the family itself. There is a lack of awareness in Argentina about this possibility. In other countries, such as the US, between 5% and 10% of fathers make the decision to save the stem cells from the umbilical cord. And why is explained by the economic context, but also because there is little ability to project long-term. When we talk about this decision, we think about the next thirty or forty years in the lives of their children and health situations. We think of it as a metaphor for the seat belt: to enjoy the journey with your children and enjoy the journey, knowing that you have a tool that can help you in the future.”

For its part, Allende Iriarte He mentioned the presence of the Osde Group: “It is a very particular year for the organization, because it turns 50. This was consolidated based on the closeness of the people. And the ability to adapt to change. The company is very well positioned and has a very solid structure, with 6,400 employees and 37 subsidiaries throughout the country, to provide assistance to the 2,200,000 affiliates that we have. Also, It was accompanied by the evolution of the concept of health in these 50 years: it is no longer about the absence of disease, but about physical and mental well-being. Make the person feel healthy. But that requires activity: healthy habits and behaviors. We aim very strongly at this definition and the paradigm of having sustainability from different pillars”.

“This year is also important because the Osde Foundation turns 30 and is in charge of health prevention: cardiopulmonary resuscitation, we have 42,000 people trained; and we have another proposal called the Art of Caring, which generates a course for people to care for adults and children. This gives a benefit to people who did not have a job to join the workforce. We are seeing that the extension of life is getting longer and caregivers are needed.”

For its part, Defranchi explained: “I think it is good to differentiate the different areas or settings that the health system has. The patient does not have to understand the differences, but in the health service there are several actors who have different roles. And between them they have to interact: there is the domain of knowledge; the laboratories that create new technologies to take it to the service sector, which is where we are. The person or entity that provides that service to the patient. And then there is the financing or paying party. That who receives the service does not pay for that service, it is paid by a third party”.

“The Favaloro Foundation was founded in 1975 by René Favaloro. The university hospital has been operating since 1992 and is dedicated to caring for highly complex patients with complex cardiovascular disease, patients who need transplants. Those are our strengths, but many specialties are served. And also, with the preventions, programs were generated for the early detection of different diseases so that the patient does not have to undergo cardiovascular surgery if it can be avoided”, added Defranchi.

“It is important to do these interventions when they are proven and effective. It is a very important area of ​​medicine that is to speak based on scientific evidence so that these interventions have a future result on the health of the person.”, detailed the director of the Favaloro Foundation.

Meanwhile, when explaining the role of the Sancor Group, Lombard explained: “Sancor Salud is one of the most important prepaid medicine companies in the country. It is on the side of the financier, a company that was born in the interior of the country, unlike most prepaid medicine companies. Sancor Salud was born in the interior of Santa Fe and Córdoba and from there it grew throughout the country. In the last two years, it grew by nearly 40% and it has to do with a strategy of listening and understanding people’s needs and offering services to satisfy those needs. Well-being is closely linked to health, but also to other issues, such as diet, lifestyle”.

“There are many views of wellness, linked to the prevention of serious diseases, but it also has other important edges. It is a group that set out to provide quality service to people in the most important moments of their lives. Following that line, it allowed this exponential growth in the last two years”, added Lombardo.

Logically, the pandemic was a break for the way of working of companies linked to the health sector. The need to adapt quickly, from different areas, was a common denominator.

“In MaterCell several edges were experienced. There was a decline in the birth rate globally. In addition, an important article recently came out that the average age is going from 30 years to having a child at 40 years. But there was a greater awareness of deep issues such as our own mortality. And that made us aware of prevention as a family strategy and the decision to invest in prevention in families is more present,” Chillik said in this regard, adding: “As well as the use of stem cells in different areas. And it also raised a more extreme, more volatile, uncertain and ambiguous scenario. Given this, we reaffirm our purpose as a company: why are we in Argentina as a family bank of stem cells from the umbilical cord. That was the purpose he gave us in the face of this volatile scenario.”

Referring to the level of awareness generated by the pandemic in patients and company personnel, Allende Iriarte stated: “It impacted the entire organization, but specifically the emergency medical management. But, as if we had anticipated the future, Osde had been working with online medical consultation since 2016 and 2017. This has allowed us today to have 900,000 online medical consultations carried out and 500,000 cases of Covid follow-up. We digitize all means of attention. We create a virtual GP image. That arises from the need that the patient did not want me to go to his house: it exploded exponentially. Today we have a score rate of 85% with 5 stars. LThe speed and immediacy with which the doctor makes contact, solves the case, the digital prescription, was the key. We aim at this digital transformation and from this comes the result. We are very proud of how we made ourselves available”.

“In addition, we managed to provide assistance in remote places and not only to our affiliates, but to people who had no containment. Because the pandemic overcame the entire world and we made available a team of 400 doctors who assisted people who needed help”, added Allende Iriarte.

“We also ventured into telepsychiatry with great success. As was done during the pandemic, through virtual channels, we continue with this line with very good acceptance by the channels. These changes are here to stay. Now what we have to do is order the concept and the framework”, stressed the Osde director.

Meanwhile, on how the pandemic impacted the operation of the Favaloro Foundation, Defranchi maintained: “The Favaloro Foundation was the one that received many patients. The Favaloro Foundation specializes in highly complex operations and transplants. So, at first it was hard for us to think that we could receive a large number of Covid patients. But due to our structure, in the hospital it would be difficult to think that we were going to occupy a therapy with Covid patients, because if there was a lung transplant patient we could not put him next to an infected one.”.

“We had to divide our operations and make a way to receive patients with Covid, but at the same time not resolve patients with pathologies such as coronary disease or oncology. They are not pathologies that can wait, because in two months it will be much worse. We were all the time trying to communicate that we had to keep doing these things,” added Defranchi.

“I think that in terms of telemedicine there was a technological takeoff that had been taking place and they had to be accelerated in record time. Our great strength was having more than 300 service points throughout the country, for the 700,000 associates. And suddenly, all 2,100 employees went home overnight. For us it was a great challenge. It was a moment of crisis and concern of not being able to provide this service to an associate: 70% were treated at the attention centers, and today it is the other way around. To have access to an authorization or a study, we developed these digital channels and suddenly it exploded. We were running after that type of services, ”he pointed out for his part Lombard.

“The State also helped, there was a very important moment of articulation, from the digital prescription to be able to access medicines, mental health issues, a lot of issues were made more flexible that were resolved thanks to a very important articulation. We all understood that we were facing a very important external situation. How to attend to the associate from the personal part, beyond the medical one. In addition to the evolution of all digital channels. Also provide labor flexibility for the staff”, concluded Lombardo.