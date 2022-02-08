“Health is running out of water, I want to go back to being a pediatrician and not a bureaucrat”

The exasperation of a Molise family pediatrician

We receive and publish a letter from a pediatrician from Molise.

“Thats enough

I want to go back to being a PEDIATRICIAN, I want to do that job I have always done, that job for which I took years of sacrifices to graduate in MEDICINE and specialize in PEDIATRICS.

I want to go back to taking care of my little patients and their families, I want to treat them when they are sick, to alleviate their suffering and to give advice to reduce anxieties and worries, I want to carry out health checks, screenings, prevention and education about health, I want to interface with my colleagues and other Specialists, I want to devote myself to planning and solving health problems. These are the things I’ve always done and that I want to get back to doing right away.

I did not graduate to read every day and interpret dozens of resolutions, determine and circulars issued here and there today to be modified tomorrow, hundreds of certificates of sheets with visa, permits, very long deeds with: detected, considered, acknowledged, given that , and the more he has, the more he puts, to then determine incomprehensible and contradictory acts to communicate only 2 important lines, I did not graduate to extricate myself or get bogged down with the bureaucracies, errors and delays of ASL, Region and Commissioners or Sub-Commissioners , to issue green passes and certificates of various formats, fill out forms, suffer hundreds of calls from poor families who are also disoriented and who, moreover, have to spend out of their own pockets to prove that their child is negative for Covid.

I want to go back to studying to UPDATE, to talk about medical science, to take care of health care, children with important pathologies and their families left to themselves with a health system that makes water on all sides, I want to go back to being a PEDIATRICIAN and not the bureaucrat. “