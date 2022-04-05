“Health, let’s talk about it!”, The meetings of the trade unions move to the province

Brescia. The first cycle of assemblies promoted in the city by Spi Cgil, Fnp Cisl and Uilp Uil ends on Tuesday 5 April, with the appointment at 4 pm at the Campo Marte building in Brescia, to inform and discuss news in health care with citizens , also with reference to regulatory changes.

The meetings began in early March, involving most of the city districts.

Opportunities open to all citizens to talk about health, about the need for Lombardy to rebuild it in the territory, where the most evident shortcomings, even in the pandemic, have emerged.

Initiatives organized to dialogue with the population in order to promote attention and knowledge of issues concerning health and social issues, which should find a fundamental reference in the territory, in particular in view of the birth of the Community Homes and Health Homes.

The meetings in the city have been promoted, in various cases, with the district councils. Good participation: a sign of widespread interest in the theme and the desire to resume moments of active participation, after the period passed through.

The calendar of assemblies is now continuing in the province.

After the appointment in Coccaglio at the House of solidarity last March 22, the next meetings will be held in Gussago, on April 19 at 2.30 pm (Camillo Togni civic room, via Perracchia 11) and in Collebeato, on April 21 at 3.30 pm (Sala Isacco Guerini , ex Serra, via Violino 12).

The list of meetings is constantly updated. Participation is free, in compliance with Covid regulations.