health minister on covid

In the most recent Unified Command Post, the Minister of Health, Ferdinand Ruizassured that the country must be attentive to an increase in the transmission of coronavirus.

In his speech, Ruiz indicated that “there are probabilities of high contagion in the coming days. We have to look at what is happening in the US and other countries where there is a high level of affectation by (the variant) omicron”. The official referred to the increase in covid cases that the US is registering, which in recent days has again reported increases in infections: only this May 12, more than 115,000 new ones were registered in 24 hours.