Health Minister says US warning will be inconsequential

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of Health, Daniel Rivera, affirmed that the call for care issued by the United States to its residents visiting the Dominican Republic due to an increase in cases of contagion by Covid 19, is nothing more than an alert that does not seek to transcend.

“It is an alert that the United States issues and that will depend on the number of cases… If you read verbatim, it simply says: we recommend that you take the measures instead of this warning” said the doctor.

In the same order, he expressed that he hopes that this alert and the vaccination motivate the population to continue wearing masks, distancing, and all other forms of care.

“We hope that this alert two, plus vaccination, will help people know that we have to continue taking the same measures, the mask, the distancing, in this way we believe that we must continue to take care of ourselves,” Rivera argued.

Likewise, he made a call to the population urging them to get vaccinated so that the Ministry can have better control over the incidence of Covid 19.

About the alert

On June 28, the United States raised the travel alert for its citizens to the Dominican Republic to level two, due to high crime, assaults and sexual assaults, as well as the increase in cases of covid-19.

The warning is on the website of the State Department, where it calls for “greater caution in the Dominican Republic due to crime.”

The Minister of Health offered these statements in the framework of the development of the press conference today Wednesday that presents the epidemiological bulletin by Covid 19 number 832.