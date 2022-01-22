Health ministers meeting, ‘we need a coordinated response to Omicron’ – Europe

“The intensity of the infections following the Omicron variant reminds us that the health crisis is unpredictable and requires constant attention. The crisis continues to have a strong impact on the economic and social life of the Member States, and leads us to continually re-evaluate the parameters for managing this crisis.. This situation requires more than ever a coordinated response from the Member States. “This is what is stated in the final communiqué of the extraordinary meeting of EU health ministers, convened by the French presidency. During the meeting there was “convergence on greater coordination of national strategies”.

During the meeting, held via videoconference, some points of “convergence” were found: “intensify the effort to increase primary vaccination coverage (single dose vaccine or 2 dose vaccine) and increase booster doses; continue the sharing of information between countries on useful data for the effective deployment of the recall campaign in the event of a fourth dose being administered; mobilize all the instruments put in place by the European Union, such as the European policy for the joint purchase of vaccines and medicines against Covid, in the light of the latest data available: intensify the international solidarity of the European Union. The resources available must ensure that the administration of a fourth dose does not take place at the expense of the European vaccine solidarity policy “.

“Our constant coordination over the past two years it was one of the cornerstones of our successful response to the pandemic. Fragmentation and discrepant messages between us increase uncertainty, weaken confidence in vaccination and reduce the sense of acceptance of public health measures and the recommendations we make to citizens “. EU Commissioner Stella Kyriakides speaking at the extraordinary meeting.

“Important discussion with EU health ministers for a common response to Covid. The science is clear on the next steps for citizens to take: increasing the spread of vaccination and providing an additional booster, especially for the most vulnerable, “he wrote in a tweet. Stella Kyriakides while the extraordinary meeting of the 27 European ministers begins.

On the table the Omicron variant, “which represents a strong risk of destabilization for the economic and social life of the Member States “, explains the French presidency. The adaptation of vaccines, the implementation of the fourth dose and the theme of the “convergence of national strategies” are the other themes of the meeting.

On the fourth dose “scientific evidence must be our starting point. If the conclusive data “of ongoing research” includes the fourth dose, we must be ready to act, “Kyriakides added at the meeting.” What we must not forget, acting urgently, is that there are millions of Europeans who are not vaccinated. On this we must concentrate our energies now “and” we must increase our level of collective immunization to three doses “, continued Kyriakides. And the commissioner, on the subject of vaccine adaptation to Omicron, reiterated that” the contracts with our suppliers also assure us of the next generations of vaccines. I appeal to you to be ready, to make decisions quickly and place orders as soon as the pharmaceutical companies inform you that they have adapted the vaccines. Ema is ready to evaluate the data in order to obtain a possible authorization quickly “.

During the daily briefing, the spokespersons of the EU Commission underlined: “Finland has decided to reduce its restrictions” for entry into the country, “we welcome it and hope that we will soon have other decisions” in the same direction from the countries members. “At the moment we are in a situation where Omicron is all over Europe, experts and Ecdc tell us that the measures to buy time are less effective. This is why we encourage countries to return to a more coordinated approach “, explain from Palazzo Berlaymont. Answering a series of questions on the jungle of measures currently being registered in Europe, the spokesman for the European executive, Eric Mamer, recalls how the recommendations of the Commission have the objective of “facilitating free movement” in the Union. However, Mamer points out, “what happens in a Member State is the responsibility of the State. They can decide whether or not they can access a place with the Green Pass. “