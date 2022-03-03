HEALTH / Nearly 1,000 doctors from 40 specialties have participated in the study “Physical and emotional well-being of the doctor: the impact of medical shifts”

6 out of 10 professionals perform 24-hour shifts, 39% 17 hours and 2% exceed 36 hours of continuous work.

9 out of 10 doctors consider that shifts are not properly paid and 40% demand that shifts be quoted as in other groups.

Medical shifts are a professional practice that every doctor must go through, and more intensely during their first years of profession. It requires an extraordinary effort since the shifts of guards are added to the usual working day and, for this reason, the consequences of fatigue derived from these long hours, is what most worries the medical group consulted (52%). The whole of the Region of Murcia has a total of 8,011 registered doctors.

This is reflected in the study “Physical and emotional well-being of the doctor: the impact of medical shifts” carried out by Mutual Médica, the mutual society of doctors, with the participation of nearly 1,000 Spanish doctors with the aim of knowing how they affect health health professional and what aspects are of concern to doctors, as well as serving as a basis for the study of possible ways of improvement.

According to the report, emotional toughness (23%); not being supported to attend to any type of emergency (16%), and not having the capacity to attend to patients quickly (7%), are other concerns associated with the long working hours of professionals.

“It is necessary to vindicate the physical and emotional well-being of the doctor to guarantee the correct exercise of his profession and that, in this way, he can fulfill his task of serving his patients in the best way”, explains Antonio López, general director of Mutual Medical.

Physical and emotional exhaustion: effect of the pandemic

The current on-call system, which involves long working hours, entails both physical and emotional wear and tear for the doctor, especially during the pandemic: for 48% of the doctors consulted, the shifts are more intense. However, because they are mandatory in general terms and, in addition, are an essential part of the salary, medical professionals cannot give up their practice.

Specifically, the Mutual Médica report reveals that 61% of doctors make one shift a week, 21% two and 13% more than two.

Also, about 6 out of 10 doctors work 24-hour shifts, 38.7% 17 hours, and 2% exceed 36 hours of continuous work.

And although 79% of them state that they get off duty after a shift, 7 out of 10 doctors warn that this time is not enough.

Main demands of the medical community

According to the report “Physical and emotional well-being of the doctor: the impact of medical shifts”, paying shifts as in other groups is the main demand of doctors (40%), followed by working shifts of fewer hours (24%). ) and improve their economic remuneration (23%).

On this last point, and taking into account the weight of medical shifts in the doctor’s monthly salary, 80% of those surveyed affirm that in the event of sick leave and not being able to perform shifts, they see their salary decrease by 20% or more .

In this sense, the report reveals that 9 out of 10 doctors on call feel underpaid and 40% claim that they should pay between 25% and 50% more per call, while 34% consider that they should charge more than 50%.

