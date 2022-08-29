“Health needs the specialty”

Rafael Ortí, president of the Sempspgs; and Luis Miguel Alonso, president of the AEES.

The Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Health Management (Sempspgs) and the Spanish Association of Nursing and Health (AEES) claim the creation of the specialty of Preventive Nursing. This is how they have stated Rafael Ortipresident of the Sempspgs, and Luis Miguel Alonsopresident of the AEES, during the signing of a collaboration agreement aimed at promoting joint activities and the training of the partners of both entities.

Luis Miguel Alonso explains that “Preventive Medicine and Public Health have gone from being a neglected and abused specialty to being focus of current health in a context determined by new health needs of the population as a result of the pandemic.”

In the same line, Rafael Orti He called for the health authorities to fulfill the promises made during the pandemic regarding the need to commit decisively to Preventive Medicine and Public Health. “It is necessary that the promises are made effective providing more resources to Preventive Medicine and Public Health services so that the commitment to our specialty has repercussions on patients”.

“Today more than ever – pointed out the president of the Spanish Association of Nursing and Health – the Spanish health you need a specialty in Preventive Nursing.” Claim that is supported by the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine.

“The specialist in Preventive Medicine is the only health professional who, together with the nursing profession, receives specific and regulated training on Health Management, undergraduate Nursing and doctors during their training as specialists; what you create a bond between both professionals that does not exist in other specialties”, concluded the president of AEES.

Sempspgs and AEES, through the collaboration agreement recently signed, have agreed to collaborate in the development of nursing leadership programs in the field of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Health Management.