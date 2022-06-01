Health of Karla Fatule: Family and friends offer support

The actress Karla Fatule He revealed that for 13 days his life took a turn from heaven to earth, due to a health problem, of which he still does not have a concrete report.

Since thentheir family, friends and followers They have offered their support in the face of the situation that the mother of two children is also going through.

Her mother, Tania Báez, was one of the first to react to her daughter’s statement.

“My good, resilient, brave girl. We are together, holding you at all times. We will continue as we have learned to live, one day at a time, appreciating everything and thanking having you in our lives. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” her mother wrote when she shared the photo of her daughter at the medical center.

Likewise, her sister, Techy Fatule shared a story in which she was in the room where Karla is kept and added the words: “I love you forever, strong”.

Like her family members, there are a large number of fans who expressed their best wishes towards Fatule’s speedy recovery.

Below is his statement posted on Instagram:

For 13 days my life has taken a change from heaven to earth. I was traveling with my family and i started experiencing strange swelling in my body and tremendous discomfort.

My life changed drastically; my body in 5 days was radically transformed and my outlook on life has never been the same.

Today with the strength of being able to publicly express what I am experiencing, I feel in the best hands; with the best doctors and nurses that can exist.

Without my family (you know who they are) these days would not have been possible.

Days ago I thought I was not going to get out of this hole and today… Today I give thanks because I am in the best mood to see a beautiful and bright future.

When the studies are advanced and my treatment fully begins, I will share with you in detail what I have because I definitely know that with what I am going through I can learn and help others.

I am very, very excited. This one day at a time. Learning to have patience. I have already started my treatment and soon I will see my children after so many days. send me all your beautiful energies. Thanks for reading and being here.