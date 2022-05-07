Health offers 38 loyalty contracts to resident doctors who complete their training in Zamora

The Ministry of Health will offer this year a total of 314 contracts within the Loyalty Program for Professionals who complete specialized health training in the centers of the Regional Health Management, training that is one of the keys to the prestige of the health system of Castilla y Lion. These are 176 places for physicians who have completed hospital specialties, 128 for Family and Community Medicine and 10 for Primary Care Paediatrics. In the specific case of the province of Zamora, there will be 20 places for hospital specialties, 14 for Family and Community Medicine and another 4 for Primary Care Pediatrics, for a total of 38 contracts.

According to the Order published today in the Official Gazette of Castilla y León, the Ministry of Health is committed to providing citizens with quality health care based, among other factors, on the excellence of its professionals. For this reason, there is special interest in the permanence of residents trained in their centers, through the performance of care functions and training and research tasks, which contribute to the development of clinical and research skills that all specialists must acquire throughout their career. trajectory.

The program consists of the evaluation and scoring of the residents by an Evaluation Committee that has been in operation since 2015 (and that takes into account aspects such as their degree of involvement, their professional career and the merit and capacity demonstrated during the years of residency) , so that, after the classification of the interested parties according to that score, a single appeal procedure will be carried out in which they will agree to a possible contract of up to three years, in which a percentage of up to 25% of the The day will be devoted to postgraduate training and research.

This training will be done in one of the following ways: completion, free of charge, of a master’s degree or degree from a university in Castilla y León, or a specialization diploma; participation in a research project related to your specialty; and carrying out training stays, inside or outside Spain, related to their speciality.

To define the 314 contracts that are offered, the following procedure has been followed: in relation to the specialists in Family and Community Medicine, the existing care needs have been determined once the transfer competitions have been completed, as well as the taking of possession of the professionals that have passed the last selective process.

In relation to the rest of the specialties, the contracts to be offered are the result of a rigorous study that has identified the existing needs in each health area, as well as short- and medium-term retirements, the contracts not chosen by the residents in the 2021 employment exchange, or the number of graduates by specialty.

Once the order by specialty and by score obtained has been established, the Regional Health Management will proceed with the appeal, in a single centralized and telematic act that will take place on June 2.

CONTRACTING MODALITIES

The regulations establish that specialists in Family and Community Medicine will be offered eventual contracts of a healthcare nature and linked to research, which will entail free completion of postgraduate training, master’s degree or own degree, belonging to universities in Castilla y León; obtaining the Diploma in Public Health developed by the Institute of Studies and Health Sciences Foundation of Castilla y León, in agreement with the National School of Health; participation in research projects developed in their own management or in another; training stays in reference centers, national and international; and free access to enrollment in the continuing education program “Family Medicine Update – AMF”.

As for hospital specialties with deficits, temporary contracts with characteristics similar to the previous ones in terms of training, research or training stays related to their specialty will also be offered.

The offer also contemplates contracts aimed at professionals who hold the title of Doctor, whose objective will be to reinforce assistance in those services that have faculty linked to the University. They will be offered to all specialties, deficient or not, in the centers where there are places linked to teaching, and will be linked to the commitment of involvement in the supervision of doctoral theses.

As for the contracts for nursing specialties, the Order of the Ministry of Health establishes that, since the residents who finish in 2022 do so on September 24, the terms of the loyalty program will be different from the rest, and the offer will be It will be published before September 9.

They will also be offered three years of work, with access to training related to their specialty -master’s degree or own degree-, as well as participation in research projects, the Diploma in Public Health, training stays in reference centers and free subscription to the “Community Care” training program.

Finally, the regulation establishes the “Recognition for the best resident”, so that those who obtain the highest score according to the established assessment will have a documentary recognition as the best resident 2022, which will be distributed as follows: seven for hospital specialties , five for Family and Community Medicine and three for Nursing.