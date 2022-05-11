‘Health Problem’, Kate Middleton: The Atrocious Truth About Her Condition

Kate Middleton on the occasion of Mother’s Day has decided to speak publicly about mental health problems, she too has something to do with it.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of William, heir to the English crown throne, has decided to speak on the occasion of Mother’s Day to make her own a cause that is close to many women, the MMHA charity (maternal mental health alliance). The goal is to support new mothers suffering from perinatal mental health problems. Kate does this by posting a video on her official Instagram profile.

Obviously, there has been a lot of criticism for Kate’s video, but it will always exist for whatever is done. In fact, there are those who thought that she knows of stories of this type, but this is not the case because it is known that the Duchess of Cambridge has also suffered.having the privilege of being part of the Royal Family does not rule out the possibility of postpartum depression.

Kate Middleton close to all mothers: “No one is immune to depression”

In the video posted Kate says: “All mothers, none excluded, need help, none of us are immune from depression. Parents often feel alone when their children are born. About 20% of new mothers suffer from perinatal disorders in the UK. Unfortunately, many suffer in silence, there are no immune from anxiety and depression.“

A truly touching speech that of Middleton who identified with all the English mothers being one of them too. Kate reiterated how important it is to help families at that time, so we need to ensure available medical care and raise awareness.

In fact, Kate explained that from 2 to 8 May the MMHA organized a week of campaign with the aim of raise awareness in asking for help. In fact, it is necessary to be able to access treatment and not hide, because they will not fight alone, but with all those parents who are going through the same moment.

According to research carried out by the ONDA Foundation, between 50 and 80% of new mothers suffer from baby blues. It is a benign depression with small symptoms. Very high percentages even if lately they are falling. Some women also have eating disorders. Because of this Middleton’s speech is not to be underestimated, but with her words she has helped many women and mothersand, that perhaps they will have the courage to ask for help without being ashamed.