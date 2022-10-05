Health raises the number of deaths associated with Hurricane Fiona to 29

The Health Department added this Tuesday four deaths under investigation to the surveillance system of fatalities associated with the hurricane fiona and situations after the passage of the atmospheric phenomenon, raising the number of fatalities to 29.

In its update, the agency indicated that the type of death – whether it is directly or indirectly related to the hurricane – is under investigation in all four cases. As of last Thursday, the number of fatalities was 25. The new total includes 13 deaths whose type of death has been confirmed, while keeping 16 under investigation.

One of the added deaths corresponds to a 76 year old man who died on September 21, three days after Fiona’s center passed through the island. The causes of death reported by Salud were high blood pressure, diabetes, and “unsafe and unhealthy conditions associated with the hurricane.”

The second added death corresponds to a 95 year old man, whose death was reported on September 26, due to complications from head trauma. In addition, Salud included the death of a 74 year old woman, whose death was reported on September 28. The causes of death reported by Health were head trauma, high blood pressure and diabetes. The agency did not report the regions in which these people resided.

A fourth added case corresponds to a 80 year old man, who lived in the Mayagüez region and whose death was reported on September 22, four days after Fiona’s center passed through the island. Regarding the causes of death, Health reported septicemia, cardiorespiratory failure, upper gastrointestinal bleeding, “in death directly related to disaster.”

The agency did not provide details about the circumstances of the deaths.

Surveillance to identify deaths associated with Hurricane Fiona draws from three sources, reported Dr. Melissa Marzán, chief officer of Health Epidemiology. These are: the Demographic Registry, the hospitals and the Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Marzán explained that it is essential that the death certificates include some word that links the case to the disaster event and that the death certificates are properly completed. He mentioned that some could be “hurricane”, “Hurricane Fiona” or “disaster”. If the document includes those types of words, he said, that case is associated and included among the deaths associated with the hurricane.

“We urge you to correctly complete the death certificate,” he said. He indicated that Salud wrote a guide in this regard that has been shared with health professionals through the College of Medical Surgeons, among other means.

The journalist Marga Parés collaborated in this story.