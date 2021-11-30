Health, reform approved. Piloni: “All Cremonese requests rejected”

MILAN – The reform has been approved, but all requests from the Cremona area have been rejected: the new health law is now a reality.

“I welcome the approval of the Lombard health service law with great satisfaction, the result of great listening and broad sharing – said the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana -. The pandemic has reinforced the need for that paradigm shift that ‘Law 23’ had already highlighted and tried to implement, but which, due to the lack of state resources, had been able to partially achieve: switch from treatment to the to take care of“. Then he continued:” With the funds of the PNRR it was finally possible to change pace and the law just approved allows us to reorganize the health supply and satisfy the health needs of our citizens. The past two years have made it clear that the policy of linear cuts of the last ten years had caused a series of negative effects in health care. Healthcare spending, I repeat, is a good expense, an investment “.

“It is very serious that the regional council has decided to reject every agenda based on specific requests for a territory ‘on principle’ without even taking them into consideration. They have not even read them – said the councilor Matteo Piloni -. The fact that the whole center-right does not want us to talk about it is yet another tear not so much with the Democratic Party and the other oppositions, but with all Cremonese, Cremaschi and Casalaschi citizens who want to see the results of the health reform in their real life, not only in the proclamations of the center-right. They prevented the Regional Council from determining and directing the policy of the Executive, trampling the dignity of the Chamber. It is the most wrong way to end the discussion on the future of Lombard healthcare ”. The dem councilor added: “I am sorry that the councilor of the Degli Angeli territory did not participate in the vote on the proposals for our territories. Instead, I thank my colleague Federico Lena for having voted, unlike his majority, in favor of some of these proposals, including those concerning theAts unica of Cremona and the strengthening of some services of the Cremona hospital; the beds for the Kennedy Rehabilitation Institute and the strengthening of the neuropsychiatry service in Crema; the closing of the experimentation for the new Robbiani di Soresina and the strengthening of the Oglio Po health center in Casalmaggiore. It is useless to go to the newspapers to support battles and announce interventions, if the proposals are not voted on to give answers to the territories and citizens“.

“We have drawn up a law of national and international scope, respecting the inspiring principles of the Pnrr, the first Italian Region to do so – wrote the vice president and councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region on Facebook Letizia Moratti -. The strengthening of social health and territorial social assistance will take place through the construction of new structures closer to the citizen: 100 districts (today there are 27), activation of 203 community houses, 101 territorial operational centers, 60 community hospitals and activation of territorial health and social clinics»Explains Moratti. “I am convinced that the one carried out today can represent an excellent starting point for the new era that awaits Lombard health care”, comments the commissioner, thanking the governor Attilio Fontana with whom “I shared every passage of this law, always finding strong support and precious encouragement “.

“Today’s vote, in the Chamber, represents a great success for all Lombard citizens, who will henceforth have an even more efficient health service. of stakeholders, including patient associations, presents a series of fundamental innovations to ensure ahealthcare offer increasingly up to the needs and effective in dealing with emergencies. Starting with the establishment of the regional pandemic plan and the creation of the Center for the prevention and control of infectious diseases “. Thus the Northern League regional councilor of Soresina Federico Lena on the approval of the Lombard Health Development Law. “Very important – he stressed – the involvement of mayors and local autonomies in health policies, voluntary associations in the definition of treatment plans and in the integration of general practitioners and all health professionals in the Lombard health system, for an increasingly shared and efficient healthcare. Speaking of economic resources, Lombardy is the first Italian region to transpose the provisions of the PNRR and implement them through the revision of its legislation and the allocation of dedicated resources. The funds arriving from Europe can be quantified in 1.2 billion euros: to these will be added several hundred million euros made available by the Lombardy Region. A large part of the total will be used for the expansion of the territorial network (567 million), for the construction of the Center for the prevention of infectious diseases (85 million), for the strengthening of the supply network (1.3 billion) but also for the strengthening integrated home care (451 million euros) and telemedicine (166 million euros) “.

“In the Regional Council we approved a courageous law, which after five years improves the previous provision to respond more and more to the needs of the Lombards”. This is what the Vice-President of the Lombardy Region Health and Social Policy Commission declares, Simona Tironi. «We verified how well it worked and how much it needed to be strengthened and we intervened to improve our system and seize, as the first Region in Italy, the opportunities that come to us from the PNRR. In all of this the Council was the protagonist, and after more than three hundred hearings in the Commission, we voted about two thousand between amendments and agendas, which make it possible to make the necessary improvements for the reorganization of the health and social-health law of the Region by strengthening the services in the area and guaranteeing more health in Lombardy and shortening waiting lists “.

