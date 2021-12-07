Health reform, six hospitals and 20 community homes are on the way

A very short timeframe: the stages to “give shape” to the new structures provided for by the regional health and social law 187 just approved by the Regional Council are pressing, according to what announced Letizia Moratti, vice president and regional councilor for Welfare of Lombardy. Provided throughout the region 203 community homes (coordination structures for the care of the chronically ill, and also territorial clinics in which multidisciplinary teams of general practitioners, pediatricians, specialist doctors, community nurses and social workers will operate) and 60 community hospitals (health facilities with 20 beds, up to a maximum of 40, intended for patients with short-term hospitalizations and for interventions of low clinical intensity, mainly managed by nursing): within this week – is considered probable, from reliable sources, on Thursday, December 9th, a meeting between the leaders of the Region and the Lombard mayors – the “map” of the places identified for the construction of the first community houses and hospitals will have to be defined.

The goal announced by Councilor Moratti is to be able to activate the opening of two houses and a community hospital for each province by the end of 2021, but the “work progress stages” have accelerated also because by 2022 aims to make 40% of the total between homes and community hospitals, the next 30% by 2023 and the remaining 30% by 2024.



The districts, on the other hand, which are now 27 and which according to the reform should be the territorial “coordination poles” of the various ASSTs, becoming centers for the assessment of local needs, territorial planning and integration of health professionals, as well as the privileged seat of relationship with the mayors of the territory, must be one for every 100 thousand inhabitants (one every 20 thousand in mountain areas), and at least 100 are expected, to be carried out within 90 days from the entry into force of the law, while there will be 101 in total Cot, Territorial Operational Centers (with the function of coordinating home services with health services, a sort of interface between hospitals and the emergency-urgency network, must also integrate with social activities and activate the strengthening of all telemedicine activities) , which will be implemented within 6 months of the establishment of the districts.