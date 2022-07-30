Health reports 10 new deaths from COVID-19: four were not inoculated and six without up-to-date vaccination

The Health Department reported today, Saturday, ten new deaths from COVID-19 which raised the total accumulated in this line to 4,767 since the emergency began in Puerto Rico.

The agency reported at noon the demographics of deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, using new definitions of vaccination status. The new descriptions are: unvaccinated, not up-to-date (has not received any of the required doses or their boosters), and up-to-date on vaccinations.

The report states that of the ten dead, six did not have their vaccination status up to date and four were not vaccinated. The ages fluctuated between 51 and 104 years, and the deaths occurred between July 17 and 29 of this year.

Demographics of deaths:

Demographics of COVID-19 deaths reported on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Health Department)

Statistics from the Health BioPortal establish that in the past 30 days, 177 deaths have been reported As a result of the coronavirus, most of them correspond to the age group of 80 years or more, followed by the group of 70 to 79 years.

Currently, the average number of deaths per day – based on a period of one week – is five deaths.

Since the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of vaccines against COVID-19, the scientific and medical community affirmed that the drug did not prevent infection with the virus, but it did reduce the chances of suffering from it. severe symptoms and death.

On the other hand, Health reported that the total number of patients hospitalized for the virus dropped to 371which translates to 14 fewer patients than yesterday.

The global number of hospitalized people is broken down into 317 adults and 54 minors.

Among the adults, 40 are confined in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 17 are connected to a ventilator. In addition, there is a minor confined in a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

While, the virus positivity rate reported at 6:00 am was at 35.16%, according to the agency’s Data BioPortal. At noon, the figure had a slight increase and stood at 35.19%.

The average number of confirmed cases – in a period of seven days – is 397, while the number of probable cases was 1,536.

Regarding vaccination, the Health portal shows that 32.64% of the eligible population from 5 years of age have up-to-date vaccinations. The total number of people without up-to-date vaccinations is 1,917,530, while another 272,213 people are not inoculated against the disease.