Health reports 2,785 new infections by covid-19 on the Island | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Friday, 2,785 new positive cases of covid-19between confirmed and probable.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 809, and 1,976 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from April 13, 2022 to April 27, 2022.

At 12:00 pm, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is at 20.76%.

In the morning, the agency reported four additional deaths from covid-19, bringing the death toll to 4,201 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to the report, only three of the deceased were vaccinated with the booster dose.

While, 207 people are hospitalized, six patients less than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 171 adults and 36 pediatric patients.