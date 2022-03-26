Health reports 48 patients hospitalized for COVID-19

The Health Department reported this Saturday that the total number of hospitalized patients COVID-19 was placed at 48and is broken down into 39 adults and nine pediatric patients.

The figure represents a decrease of six patients compared to the total reported yesterday.

In its preliminary report this morning, the agency did not report deaths from the virus, so the total accumulated in that line since the emergency began until today remains at 4,159.

So far in March, Health has reported some 25 deaths as a result of the virusa number that is far from the figure accumulated during February that amounts to 205, according to the agency’s data BioPortal.

On the other hand, the unit reported at 6:00 am that the positivity rate for the virus was 5.91%, so a percentage similar to that registered yesterday is maintained in that line.

“Right now, the positivity rate stands at 5.91%. Monoclonal and antiviral treatments are effective against the severity of the virus,” the agency said in its tweet.

The rest of the statistical data on the virus will be expanded at noon.