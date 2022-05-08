Health reports an additional death and 257 hospitalized by COVID-19

The Health Department reported this Sunday an additional death from COVID-19raising said line to 4,232 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Through a tweet, the agency reported that the deceased person was not vaccinated against the disease.

Since the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) authorized the use of vaccines against COVID-19, the scientific and medical community affirmed that the drug did not prevent infection with the virus, but it did reduce the chances of suffering from severe symptoms and death.

Puerto Rico currently averages two daily deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to the Health data portal.

While, the total number of hospitalized for the virus dawned at 257, which means 12 fewer patients in the past 24 hours. The figure is broken down into 213 adults and 44 pediatrics.

According to data updated at 6:00 am, the preliminary positivity rate is at 26.02%, above the 24.94% reported yesterday, Saturday, at noon.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends keeping that line below 5% to control the spread of the virus, while experts on the island suggest 3%.

Health will update this and other data related to the emergency at noon.