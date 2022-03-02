Health reports eight new deaths from COVID-19 in Puerto Rico

The Health Department reported today, Wednesday, eight new deaths from COVID-19 which raised the total accumulated in this line on the island to 4,122.

According to the agency, four of the deceased were not vaccinated, three did not have the booster dose and the remaining had their full vaccination cycle.

“The COVID-19 vaccine offers greater protection against COVID-19. Stay up to date, get vaccinated with the booster dose”exhorted the agency in a tweet.

In the noon update, Health specified that the deceased were between 58 and 97 years old. The deaths occurred between February 22 and 28.

February closed with 196 deaths from the disease. This figure may increase as Salud updates the data daily. In January, 607 deaths were recorded.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 –in a period of 30 days– is 15; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 6; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 2.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

110 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

deaths of people of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 112 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

deaths of people (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). Four. Five deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,052,135 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

Demographics of deceased:

Breakdown of deaths from COVID-19, reported on March 2, 2022. (Capture)

On the other hand, the total number of hospitalized for the virus was placed at 82, which is broken down into 74 adults and eight pediatric patients. The figure also represents three fewer patients compared to yesterday’s data, Tuesday.

Among the adults there are 21 confined in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 12 are connected to a ventilator. There are no pediatric patients in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate -updated at noon- stood at 5.28%, close to the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The average number of daily cases – in a period of seven days – is 78, while the number of probable cases amounts to 109.

Regarding vaccination, the agency reported that 2,928,559 eligible people aged 5 years and over (95.2%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,631,237 (85.5%) have completed the dose series.

To date, 161,081 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received a dose of the vaccine Pfizer. In addition, 1,319,209 people aged 12 years or older have the booster dose, out of a population of 2,323,176 eligible to receive it (56.8%).

Pfizer’s booster dose is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with modern they must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnsonthey can receive the booster after two months of booster from the single dose.