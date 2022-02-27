Health reports five deaths and 88 people hospitalized by COVID-19

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 on the island continues to decline, after the Health Department reported this Sunday that the number dropped to 88.

“The numbers in hospitalizations continue to drop,” the agency highlighted in a tweet. “If you have a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 and pre-existing health conditions, there are monoclonal treatments or antiviral drugs.”

Those hospitalized are divided into 77 adults and 11 pediatric patients. In addition, it represents eight fewer patients compared to the figure for yesterday, Saturday.

The total in this line had been registering numbers with three digits since last December 23. The last time it was in double digits was on December 22, when the agency reported 96 hospitalizations. At that time, there were 67 adults and 29 minors held.

Between December and January, the island faced the most severe rebound of the pandemic, due to the number of cases generated by the omicron variant.

On the other hand, Health reported five additional deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which increases the total number of victims attributed to the virus to 4,109 since the emergency began in March 2020.

According to the agency, two of the deceased were not vaccinated against the disease, while the other three were vaccinated, but without the booster dose.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 17; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 7; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 2.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

132 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 566,850 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

of a population of 566,850 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 120 deaths of people vaccinated (without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,322,513 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

(without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,322,513 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 48 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster, out of a population of 1,304,331 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

Meanwhile, the preliminary positivity rate, updated at 7:00 am, was placed at 5.19%, which means that five out of 100 tests are positive for the virus. The figure is also close to the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).