Health reports five new deaths and 59 hospitalized by COVID-19

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 on the island it was placed at 59 today, Tuesday, the lowest figure since mid-December 2021.

In a tweet, the agency reported that the number is divided into 54 adults and five pediatric patients. Among the adults there are 13 in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), seven of whom are connected to a ventilator.

According to the data collected in the bioportalthe last time fewer than 60 hospitalizations were recorded before the wave for the omicron variant it was on December 19, when the total rose to 53.

On the other hand, Health reported five new deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of victims attributed to the pandemic to 4,140 since its beginning in March 2020.

Three of the deceased were not vaccinated, while another was vaccinated with two doses (without the booster dose) and the last one had the drug booster.

The victims were between 63 and 90 years old, according to the Health noon update.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 –in a period of 30 days– is 12; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 4; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 1.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

87 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 556,072 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

of a population of 556,072 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 75 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,295,161 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

(partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,295,161 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 34 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,342,461 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

Demographics of deceased:

Breakdown of deaths reported on March 8, 2022. (Capture)

Meanwhile, the positivity rate, updated at noon, was placed at 4.35%, below the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Experts in Puerto Rico recommend 3%.

The average number of confirmed cases – in a seven-day period – amounts to 77, while the average number of probable cases is 113.

Regarding vaccination, 2,932,626 eligible persons aged 5 years and older (95.3%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,637,622 (85.7%) have completed the series of doses.

To date, 162,445 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received a dose of the vaccine Pfizer. In addition, 1,342,461 people aged 12 years or older have the booster dose, out of a population of 2,335,923 eligible to receive it (57.5%).

“Keeping up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination offers most people a high level of protection,” the agency noted.

The Pfizer booster is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with modern they must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnsonthey can receive the booster after two months of booster from the single dose.