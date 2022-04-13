Health reports five new deaths from COVID-19: four unvaccinated and one without reinforcement

The Health Department reported this morning five new deaths as a result of the COVID-19, therefore, the accumulated total in said line increased to 4,182.

According to the agency, four of the deceased were not vaccinated and the rest had not received a booster dose of the drug.

The medical and scientific community has insistently reiterated that the COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States and Puerto Rico do not prevent infection with the virus, but they do reduce the chances of severe symptoms or death.

“By inoculating yourself with your corresponding doses, you reduce the risk of getting seriously ill,” Health highlighted in a tweet.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 1, out of a population of 523,451. In the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 0, out of a population of 1,233,655; and in terms of those vaccinated with booster doses, it is 0, also, for a population of 1,436,588.

As Health has indicated, the population figures in each line are constantly changing, as people are vaccinated, as they reach the time apt to receive the booster, or while the number of people who receive the booster increases.

In total, there have been reported in the last 30 days: 14 deaths of unvaccinated people, 12 deaths of vaccinated people and 6 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster.

On the other hand, the positivity rate reported this morning was 15.45%, which translates to an increase of one percentage point from yesterday.

A similar percentage had not been reported on the island since February 2, when Salud reported 15.28%.

While, the total hospitalized for the virus was placed at 88which is broken down into 61 adults and 27 pediatric patients.

The rest of the epidemiological and demographic data will be expanded at noon.