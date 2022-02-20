Health reports four new deaths and 134 hospitalizations due to COVID-19

The Health Department reported today, Sunday, four additional deaths from COVID-19bringing the total accumulated in this line to 4,082 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Through a tweet, the agency reported that three of the deceased were not vaccinated against the virus. The other victim had two doses, without the booster.

Between January and February so far They have registered 763 deaths on the island, most of them in the age group of 80 years and older. At the moment, Puerto Rico averages five daily deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

187 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 580,768 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

of a population of 580,768 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 198 deaths of people vaccinated (without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,359,099 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

(without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,359,099 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 66 deaths of people vaccinated with the booster of the drug, out of a population of 1,253,827 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, the agency stated that the total number of people hospitalized for the virus amounts to 134, which is 19 fewer patients compared to the figure for yesterday, Saturday. The figure is divided into 126 adult and eight pediatric cases.

The preliminary positivity rate, updated at 6:00 am, is 7.41%, which means that seven out of 100 tests are positive for the virus.

“The data reaffirm that the booster dose helps increase protection against COVID-19”, Health noted.

The reinforcement of Pfizer it is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with Moderna must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson can receive the booster after two months of booster from the single dose.

Health will update at noon data related to the demographics of the deceased, those hospitalized in intensive care and the total number of people vaccinated in Puerto Rico.