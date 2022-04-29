Health reports four new deaths from COVID-19

The Health Department reported today, Friday, four new deaths from COVID-19 which raised the total accumulated in this line to 4,201 since the emergency began on the island.

According to the agency, three of the deceased had completed their vaccination cycle (including booster doses), while the rest had only received two doses.

The ages and regions of residence of the victims, as well as the date on which the deaths occurred, will be reported at noon.

“There are antiviral and monoclonal treatments to prevent hospitalizations and severity of the condition. Orient yourself by calling 787-522-3985 ”, highlighted Salud in a tweet.

Since the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) authorized the use of vaccines against COVID-19, the scientific and medical community affirmed that the drug did not prevent infection with the virus, but it did reduce the chances of suffering from severe symptoms and death.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 1, out of a population of 515,440. In the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 0, out of a population of 1,220,093; and as for those vaccinated with booster doses, it is 0, also, for a population of 1,458,161.

The population totals in each line, according to Health, change as people get vaccinated, reach the time eligible to receive the booster, or as the number of people who receive the booster increases.

Overall, in the last 30 days: 12 deaths in unvaccinated people, 11 deaths in vaccinated people, and 12 deaths in booster vaccinated people have been reported.

On the other hand, The agency reported that the total number of patients hospitalized for the virus dropped to 207a number that is broken down into 171 adults and 36 pediatric.

Meanwhile, the Health BioPortal showed at 6:00 am that the positivity rate for the virus was at 21%, one percentage point higher than yesterday.

The rest of the epidemiological and statistical data will be expanded at noon.