Health reports nine deaths and 158 hospitalizations due to COVID-19

The Health Department reported this Friday nine additional deaths from COVID-19a figure that brought the total accumulated in this line to 4,069 since the emergency began until today.

The agency detailed that four of the deceased were not vaccinated, four had only two doses, and one had his series of doses completed with the booster.

“All persons 12 years of age and older are eligible for the booster dose. Today nine deaths are reported due to COVID-19,” the agency said in a tweet.

So far this month, Health has reported 145 deaths from the virus. The island averages five deaths per day, based on a seven-day period, according to the bioportal of dependency.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 27; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 13; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 5.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

199 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

232 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

75 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,052,135 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, the total number of hospitalized for the virus dropped to 158, a difference of 10 fewer patients compared to yesterday’s total. Of the 168 people hospitalized, 148 are adults and 10 pediatric patients.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate reported at 6:00 am was placed at 6.91%, a figure that is close to the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).