Health reports one death and 11.66% positivity rate for COVID-19

The Department of Health reported today, Friday, an additional death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of victims attributed to the pandemic to 4,173.

The deceased person reported in the most recent update of the coronavirus data offered by the agency was identified as a woman from the Mayagüez region and was 98 years old.

So far in 2022, there have been 852 deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, most of these in January (608).

On the other hand, the agency reported that the positivity rate -updated at noon- stood at 11.66%.

This morning the preliminary positivity was 11.14%. According to the Health BioPortal, positivity above 11% has not been reported on the island since February 9, when the percentage rose to 11.63%.

Meanwhile, 54 people are hospitalized. This figure is divided into 43 adult and 11 pediatric patients.

Three adults are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and connected to a ventilator.

The average number of confirmed cases -in a period of seven days- is 178, while the number of probable cases amounts to 308.

Regarding vaccination, Health reported on its portal that 2,949,821 eligible people aged 5 years or older (95.9%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,667,989 have completed the dose series (86.7%).

In addition, 170,605 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 1,430,305 people over the age of 12 have received the booster dose, which represents 59.9% of the eligible population.

The Scientific Coalition of Puerto Rico this week recommended the universal use of masks in the face of the increase in infections, driven by the BA.2 sublineage of the omicron variant. The group of scientists also advocated for vaccination mandates in some sectors and evidence of vaccination at mass events.