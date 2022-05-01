Health reports six new deaths and 232 people hospitalized by COVID-19

For the second consecutive day, the Health Department reported today, Sunday, six additional deaths from COVID-19bringing to 4,213 the total number of victims attributed to the pandemic since March 2020.

Through a tweet, the agency indicated that three of the deceased were not vaccinated against the virus, another two were vaccinated without the booster dose and the last one had the booster.

Health also reported six deaths in yesterday’s report, Saturday. The victims were between 65 and 101 years old.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 2, out of a population of 514,748. In the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 0, out of a population of 1,218,995; and in terms of those vaccinated with booster doses, it is 0, also, for a population of 1,459,951.

On the other hand, the unit reported that 232 people are hospitalized for this disease, which represents two fewer patients in the past 24 hours.

Among those hospitalized there are 181 adults and 51 pediatric patients.

Meanwhile, the preliminary positivity rate – updated at 6:00 am – is at 21.46%. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 5%, while experts on the island suggest 3% to keep the virus under control.

Health will update other data related to the progress of the pandemic at noon.