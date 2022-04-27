Health reports three new deaths and 223 hospitalized by COVID-19

The Health Department reported this Wednesday three new deaths and 223 hospitalizations for COVID-19 In Puerto Rico.

In its preliminary report at 6:00 am, the agency detailed that the three deaths correspond to: an unvaccinated person; one person vaccinated but without a booster dose and one person who had completed their vaccination course.

Since the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) authorized the use of vaccines against COVID-19, the scientific and medical community affirmed that the drug did not prevent infection with the virus, but it did reduce the chances of suffering from severe symptoms and death.

“There are antiviral and monoclonal treatments to prevent hospitalizations and severity of the condition. Orient yourself by calling 787-522-3985″, Health exhorted in a tweet.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 2, out of a population of 516,878. In the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 0, out of a population of 1,222,989; and in terms of those vaccinated with booster doses, it is 0, also, for a population of 1,453,827.

The population totals in each line, according to Health, change as people get vaccinated, reach the time eligible to receive the booster, or as the number of people who receive the booster increases.

Overall, in the past 30 days: 14 deaths in unvaccinated people, 13 deaths in vaccinated people, and 9 deaths in booster vaccinated people have been reported.

Regarding hospitalizations, The dependency specified that from yesterday to today this line registered 29 new patients. In addition, the total is broken down into 175 adults and 48 minors.

On the other hand, the Health BioPortal showed at 6:00 am that the positivity rate for the virus on the island was 20.55%which translates to two percentage points less than yesterday.

The rest of the epidemiological and statistical data will be expanded at noon.