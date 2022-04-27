Health

Health reports three new deaths and 223 hospitalized by COVID-19

Photo of Zach Zach55 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

The Health Department reported this Wednesday three new deaths and 223 hospitalizations for COVID-19 In Puerto Rico.

In its preliminary report at 6:00 am, the agency detailed that the three deaths correspond to: an unvaccinated person; one person vaccinated but without a booster dose and one person who had completed their vaccination course.

Since the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) authorized the use of vaccines against COVID-19, the scientific and medical community affirmed that the drug did not prevent infection with the virus, but it did reduce the chances of suffering from severe symptoms and death.

“There are antiviral and monoclonal treatments to prevent hospitalizations and severity of the condition. Orient yourself by calling 787-522-3985″, Health exhorted in a tweet.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 2, out of a population of 516,878. In the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 0, out of a population of 1,222,989; and in terms of those vaccinated with booster doses, it is 0, also, for a population of 1,453,827.

The population totals in each line, according to Health, change as people get vaccinated, reach the time eligible to receive the booster, or as the number of people who receive the booster increases.

Overall, in the past 30 days: 14 deaths in unvaccinated people, 13 deaths in vaccinated people, and 9 deaths in booster vaccinated people have been reported.

Regarding hospitalizations, The dependency specified that from yesterday to today this line registered 29 new patients. In addition, the total is broken down into 175 adults and 48 minors.

On the other hand, the Health BioPortal showed at 6:00 am that the positivity rate for the virus on the island was 20.55%which translates to two percentage points less than yesterday.

The rest of the epidemiological and statistical data will be expanded at noon.

Stay connected to elnuevodia.com for the expansion of this story.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach55 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

Does the rice diet really work? attention, here’s the truth

9 mins ago

The United States has already left the covid pandemic phase, according to Fauci

19 mins ago

Covid Italy: today 87,940 infections and 186 deaths. Bulletin of April 27 – Chronicle

21 mins ago

The risk of heart attack would increase by 53% by taking these common drugs according to a new study

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button